The “Chain of Discipleship” image showed five Catholics celebrating at a church, including a woman in priest’s vestments and a person in a rainbow-letters lettered “pride” shirt who is shouting “We are the young people of the future and the future is now.”

This art from the Philadelphia Catholic Higher Education Synod rocked Catholic social media — especially when it appeared on the Synod of Bishops Facebook page, linked to the ongoing Synod on Synodality that began in 2021.

