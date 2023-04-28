Terry Mattingly

Mattingly_Terry_2006 (SHNS photo)

In the movies, the penitent enters a confession booth, kneels and whispers to a priest behind a lattice screen: "Forgive me, father, for I have sinned."

This drama was, for centuries, at the center of Catholic life. But in recent decades, the number of Americans who go to confession has plunged to a shocking degree that church leaders have struggled to explain.

