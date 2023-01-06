Terry Mattingly

SHNS photo

In the years before Roe v. Wade, one of America’s largest Christian flocks struggled to find a way to condemn abortion while also opposing bans on abortion.

A 1971 resolution said: “Some advocate that there be no abortion legislation, thus making the decision a purely private matter between a woman and her doctor” while others “advocate no legal abortion,” permitting it “only if the life of the mother is threatened.” Thus, it backed legislation allowing “abortion under such conditions as rape, incest, clear evidence of severe fetal deformity, and carefully ascertained evidence of the likelihood of damage to the emotional, mental, and physical health of the mother.”

