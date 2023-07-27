Terry Mattingly

Mattingly_Terry_2006 (SHNS photo)

As an emerging American voice, the Rev. Jerry Falwell visited South Carolina in 1980 to promote his new Moral Majority network, while urging evangelicals to back Ronald Reagan instead of President Jimmy Carter, a Southern Baptist.

Then Furman University professor John C. Green was intrigued by the mixed reactions on three Baptist campuses in Greenville — his own “moderate” Baptist school, a mainstream Southern Baptist college and the proudly fundamentalist Bob Jones University. For example, Bob Jones Jr. called Falwell “the most dangerous man in America today” because of his efforts to unite religious groups in political activism.

