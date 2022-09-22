Terry Mattingly

Mattingly_Terry_2006 (SHNS photo)

During the private funeral of her husband, Queen Elizabeth II sat alone near the St. George’s Chapel altar, socially distanced from her family and wearing a black pandemic mask.

This searing portrait of grief moved viewers worldwide. And as Prince Philip’s casket was lowered into the Windsor Castle vault, singers chanted the Kontakion of the Departed, a tie to his Orthodox roots in Greece.

