Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy during the afternoon hours. High 88F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.