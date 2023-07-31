Before the summer started, my wife and I went on our honeymoon in correlation with our first anniversary. It took us a long time after our wedding to decide on what we wanted to do for our honeymoon — we talked about going to a beach, going to the mountains, and we even talked about just doing a long road trip to experience a new destination every night.

Even after we locked in Phoenix as our destination, we found it difficult to plan what we wanted to do. A lot of our ideas came from scrolling through Instagram, where we found reels and posts from various restaurants, bars, and activities. It was cool getting to see the places on our screens before making the trip, but it was also a little overwhelming, as our DMs between one another were flooded with countless possibilities.

0
0
0
0
0