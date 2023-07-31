Before the summer started, my wife and I went on our honeymoon in correlation with our first anniversary. It took us a long time after our wedding to decide on what we wanted to do for our honeymoon — we talked about going to a beach, going to the mountains, and we even talked about just doing a long road trip to experience a new destination every night.
Even after we locked in Phoenix as our destination, we found it difficult to plan what we wanted to do. A lot of our ideas came from scrolling through Instagram, where we found reels and posts from various restaurants, bars, and activities. It was cool getting to see the places on our screens before making the trip, but it was also a little overwhelming, as our DMs between one another were flooded with countless possibilities.
It ended up being an amazing time, with a lot of delicious food and drinks and some incredible views of the skyline and mountains.
We had a blast, but my wife and I still talk about doing a road trip somewhere fun some day. With that in mind, we wanted to see how AI could help us plan a trip that consisted of different stops each day. So I turned to ChatGPT (v. 3.5) to plan a potential journey back to Phoenix.
I told Chat that my wife and I wanted to take a six-day trip to Phoenix, traveling in our vehicle. I wanted the trek there to be three days, and after spending one day in Phoenix, the journey back should be another three days. I asked GPT to plan three options for tourist stops each day, and the results were pretty cool.
ChatGPT broke down my trip by day, giving options to visit on each leg of the trip. For example, on the first leg from Omaha to Amarillo, Tex., I could visit the Air & Space Museum in Ashland before driving to the Kansas Cosmopsphere and Space Center in Hutchinson, Kan. After which, I could then take in the sight of Amarillo’s version of Carhenge (shout out to one of Nebraska’s man-made wonders in Alliance), which features 10 Cadillacs buried nose-down in the ground, “offering a unique photo opportunity and a glimpse into American pop culture.”
The itinerary AI gave included similar stops along the way from Amarillo to Alburquerque, N.M., from Albuquerque to Phoenix, and on the trip back it gave new stops of Santa Fe, N.M., and Oklahoma City before making it back to the Good Life.
I was impressed with the detail it gave for the journey, but I wanted it to do more. I asked Chat to give me a budget for what that trip would cost. It broke everything down from estimated meal and hotel costs to entrance fees at the attractions, and it even included incidental expenses for gas, snacks and souvenirs.
All together GPT gave me a budget of $1,545-$2,2265, depending on my “travel style.”
New plan: I challenged ChatGPT to plan the trip for $1,000.
Obviously, this meant the number of attractions we would visit would have to go down. It also suggested packing meals and camping a few state parks in lieu of a hotel — which actually some fun adventure to the trip.
Anyway, the new itinerary looked a little like this (prices are for one, so I had to double this at the end):
Day 1 — Omaha, NE to Amarillo, TX:
- Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum: $18
Total Estimated Cost for Day 1: $18
Day 2 — Amarillo, TX to Albuquerque, NM:
- Palo Duro Canyon State Park: $8 (per vehicle)
- Petroglyph National Monument: Free
Total Estimated Cost for Day 2: $8
Day 3 — Albuquerque, NM to Phoenix, AZ:
- Desert Botanical Garden: $38
Total Estimated Cost for Day 3: $38
Day 4 — Phoenix, AZ to Santa Fe, NM:
- Meow Wolf, House of Eternal Return: $60
Total Estimated Cost for Day 4: $60
Day 5 — Santa Fe, NM to Oklahoma City, OK:
- Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum: $20
Total Estimated Cost for Day 5: $56
Day 6 — Oklahoma City, OK to Omaha, NE:
- The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum: $20
Total Estimated Cost for Day 6: $20
For two people, that came out to $400, leaving us plenty of room to add costs for hotels, food, or even add an extra full day in Phoenix.
Another feature Chat put on display was its ability to expand its description, in impressive detail, of any of the attractions when prompted to do so. I had not heard of Meow Wolf, and so I asked GPT to describe it.
ChatGPT said Meow Wolf features ”an intricate and fascinating maze of hallways, staircases, and doorways that lead to hidden rooms and interactive spaces. It’s designed to be an ever-changing and interactive environment that encourages exploration and engagement...The environment is filled with a mix of vibrant colors, glowing neon lights, and interactive installations that transport you to different dimensions and alternate realities.”
Just looking at the home page of Meow Wolf’s website corroborates Chat’s description of the vibrant colors, and I was certainly intrigued by the idea of being able to explore different rooms artfully constructed — apparently one room is a laundry room where inside the dryer is a tunnel to another room.
The results form ChatGPT’s trip planning was pretty impressive. I also appreciated its ability to replace any attraction with another similar tourist stop, upon my request. I think it’d be a ton of fun to put this trip into action. And I’ve already started using GPT to find other unique places to check out when visiting other towns.
Who knows, maybe ChatGPT will be able to help me and some friends resurrect our journey to tour all 30 Major League Baseball ballparks — we have just 11 left!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.