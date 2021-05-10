Departments currently housed in the City Building in downtown Hastings will be moved temporarily to Hastings Utilities’ office once space there is available.
Hastings City Administrator Dave Ptak and Environmental Supervisor Marty Stange gave an update at the end of the Hastings City Council meeting Monday as to the situation inside the City Building, 220 N. Hastings Ave.
Ptak said Great Plains Asbestos Control will move contents of the basement into storage containers in the parking lot just east of the building.
“It would seem most of the problem we’ve had with the air quality in the basement stems from the tunnel, which is basically where the old drive-through area is,” Stange said.
Pressure moves east to west that brings contaminants, including high radon levels, into the rest of the basement.
“It really tells you that’s the source of it,” he said.
A negative air machine was installed to pull out air and reverse the flow.
Ptak said that should help the air quality of the first and second floors.
Before asbestos abatement can occur in the basement, city employees will be relocated to North Denver Station, 1228 N. Denver Ave.
“Kevin (Johnson, utility department manager) has been a real blessing to deal with as far as the space that’s available,” Ptak said. “We’ll be somewhat cramped as far as moving to North Denver, but it’s something we need to do. Not all of the places at North Denver are available to us right now. Some are still under construction, and some need some construction done to them as far as to accommodate our employees.”
Johnson opened a work order that will include costs associated with that work.
When the decision is made whether to renovate the City Building or do something else, the cost of the temporary North Denver Station work will be included in that.
Ptak met with employees twice last week and department heads four times to discuss the situation.
He said coordinating moving efforts will be a big issue. The biggest concern will be information technology: ensuring there are an adequate number of connections for computers and telephones.
“It’s just now a matter of construction being complete so we can move everyone there and also the coordination with the mover as well as the IT department,” Ptak said. “This is a big job for them to put in all the jacks and switches that will be necessary in order to accommodate staff there.”
Moving nearly all of the City Building employees to the North Denver Station means losing all of the current meeting spaces in the building.
To address that shortage, the city will rent school trailer buildings to be kept on the North Denver Station parking lot.
“It’s our intention to get out of city hall as fast as we can to allow GPAC to do job as far as the basement,” Ptak said, stating that is contingent on the construction schedule.
Mayor Corey Stutte said the city’s earlier cost estimate of $178,000 to $762,000 to repair shortcomings of the City Building was meant to be a temporary fix.
He said permanent repair costs would be more in line with the preliminary estimate from Jim Brisnehan of CMBA Architects out of Grand Island, who stated it would cost about $9.5 million to develop part of North Denver Station to create 35,870 square feet of usable space.
Meetings that currently take place in the City Building conference room would be held in the Hastings Public Library meeting room while the City Building is closed.
In other business, the council:
- Voted 8-0 to approve Ordinance No. 4664 amending the city’s comprehensive plan future land use map to change the designated land use from Employment/Industrial to Suburban Residential for property at 825 S. Elm Ave. to 1007 S. Elm Ave. The council unanimously approved suspending the three-reading rule, so the approval is final.
- Unanimously approved a resolution approving plan modification No. 2021-3 to Redevelopment Area No. 1 for DAVALWAT Properties LLC at 306 W. Second St.
- Unanimously approved the preliminary/final plat for Old Buddies Subdivision at 2115 N Second Ave.
- Unanimously approved the final plat for Theatre District Subdivision.
- Unanimously approved the IAFF Amended Salary Schedule to include the position of fire apparatus operator.
- Unanimously approved the appointment of Ross Struss, Marsha Nelson, Jessica Brock and Nikki Pfeil to the library board.
