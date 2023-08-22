The following are purple ribbon winners in open class category at the 2023 Adams County Fair. The age categories for all classifications are youth 5-11; teen 12-18; adult 19-60; senior 60-74; senior plus (+) 75 and up.
Baking
Best of Show: Phyllis O’Dey, dill bread
Honorable Mention: Lisa Novak, chocolate chip cookies
Leola Lay Memorial Award Youth/Teen: Mady Hyghes, white bread
Leola Lay Memorial Award Adult/Senior/Senior Plus: Robin Kappler, rhubarb bread
Bread
Teen: Mady Hughes
Senior Plus: Phyllis O’Dey
Quick breads
Zucchini
Adult: Jackie Queen
Pumpkin Bread
Senior Plus: Connie Cramer
Banana
Adult: Robin Kappler
Rhubarb bread
Adult: Robin Kappler
Muffins (4)
Senior: Diane Conyers
Candy
Adult: Lisa Novak
Cakes
Teen: Teagan Carlin-Christiansen
Cookies (4 each)
Sugar
Adult: Jamie Klein
Ginger
Adult: Jackie Queen
Chocolate Chip
Youth: Meg Haygood
Teen: Sabrina Pontine
Adult: Lisa Novak
Oatmeal
Adult: Debbie Montey
Unbaked
Youth: Audrey Goodman
Filled
Adult: Debbie Montey
Bar
Adult: Lisa Novak
Brownies, Unfrosted
Teen: Kerry Lang
Adult: Christie Cramer
Senior: Diane Conyers
Snickerdoodle
Adult: Debbie Montey
Senior Plus: Phyllis O’Dey
Other
Teen: Mady Hughes
Adult: Lisa Novak
Special Diets (e.g, gluten free, diabetic, etc.)
Brownies
Senior Plus: Diane Lipsack
Decorated Items
Best of Show: Hiroko Warner, baseball hat/cake
Honorable Mention: Sarina Janssen, gingerbread barn
Round Cake
Adult: Sarina Janssen
Cupcakes
Adult: Sarina Janssen
Decorated Cookies
Seasonal
Adult: Jamie Klein
Patriotic
Adult: Jamie Klein
Other
Adult: Sarina Janssen
Mints
Sugar
Senior Plus: Coleen Dygert
Pies
Best of Show: Tanjie Petr, French silk/cherry cheesecake
Honorable Mention: Debbie Holmberg, cherry pie
Cream Pies
Adult: Tanjie Petr, lemon meringue
Other
Adult: Lisa Novak, apple butter streusel pumpkin pie
Fruit Pies
Strawberry
Adult: Jesse Dassinger
Rhubarb
Senior: Debbie Holmberg
Cheesecake
Citrus
Adult: Lisa Novak
Caramel
Adult: Lisa Novak
Other
Adult: Tanjie Petr, French silk/cherry cheesecake
Tarts
Other
Senior: Debbie Holmberg
Food Preservation (Canning)
Best of Show: Diane Lipsack, stewed tomatoes
Honorable Mention: Cris Wright, cherry jelly
Vegetables
Green Beans
Senior: Sandy Himmelberg
Stewed Tomatoes
Senior: Diane Lipsack
Fruits
Pitted Red Cherries
Adult: Anna Watkins
Peaches
Adult: Cris Wright
Meats, (pressure canned only)
Pork
Senior Plus: Jan Heady
Jelly
Cherry
Adult: Cris Wright
Wild Plum
Adult: Cris Wright
Other
Elderberry
Adult: Cris Wright
Jams, Preserves, Butters
Peach
Senior Plus: Andi Brown
Condiments
Chili Sauce
Adult: Cris Wright
Pizza Sauce
Adult: Jessika Benes
Spaghetti Sauce
Youth: Ethan Benes
Adult: Jessika Benes
Salsa
Senior: Dianne Conyers
Tomato Sauce
Adult: Cris Wright
Relishes
Cucumber
Senior: Janice Barnason
Canned Soups
Tomato
Senior: Dianne Conyers
Juices
Tomato
Senior: Dianne Conyers
Dried Herbs (1/4 cup)
Dill
Senior: Lonnie Lipsack
Catnip
Senior: John Requarth
Homemaking Exhibits
Best in County Quilt State Fair Entry and Best of Show Quilts, Adams County: Tami Humphreys
Honorable Mention, Quilts: Sue Brown
Best of Bed Quilts: Deb Tobler
Honorable Mention, Bed Quilts: Joan Nienhueser
Best of Large Quilts: Tami Humphreys
Honorable Mention, Large Quilts: Vi Clements
Best of Show, Small Quilts: Sharon Selley
Honorable Mention, Small Quilts: Marsha Sukup
Best of Show, Wall Hangings: Sue Brown
Honorable Mention, Wall Hangings: Carla Hubl
Rita Jaworski Memorial Purple Quilt: Vi Clements
Best in County State Fair Entry, Textile Arts and Best of Show, Adams County: Lisa Bulas
Honorable Mention, Textile Arts: Robin Stroot
Quilt/Quilted Items
Note: Quilt methods listed are as follows: HQ-hand quilted; MQ-machine quilted; MQL-machine quilted longarm, NCQ-non-commercial; CMQ-commercial machine quilt;
Quilts in classes are judged by quilting techniques.
Afghans/Lap Robes
Afghan
Crocheted
Adult: Cindy Anderson
One Person Quilts
Bed Quilts-suitable for a bed. Minimum 60 inches by 76 inches
Pieced, 15 or less fabrics
Adult (HQ): Lisa Bulas
Senior (MQ): Sharon Selley
Pieced, 16 or more fabrics
Senior (MQ): Kathy Riese
Throw/Juvenile/Baby Quilts
Small quilt, intended for personal use, not a bed.
Small (minimum 160 inches and maximum 225 inches perimeter)
Panel (border and pieced blocks added)
Senior Plus (MQ): Joan Nienaber
Large, (minimum 226 inches and maximum 300 inches perimeter)
Pieced, 15 or less fabrics
Senior (HQ): Kathy Johnson
Senior (MQ): Sharon Selley
Pieced, 16 or more fabrics
Adult (MQ): Tami Humphreys
Senior (MQ): Kathy Riese
Other
Adult (MQ): Lisa Bulas
Wall Hanging (quilt not intended for bed use)
Mini (24 by 24 inches maximum size-blocks can not be larger than 4x4 inches)
Senior (MQ): Dianne Conyers
Senior Plus (MQ): Sue Brown
Small, up to 140 inches perimeter
Adult (MQ): Tami Humphreys
Senior (MQ): Carla Hubl
Senior Plus (MQ): Sue Brown
Large, over 140 inches perimeter
Senior (MQ): Sharon Selley
Combination (two or more construction techniques as major design components) up to 140 inches perimeter
Senior (MQ): Dianne Conyers
Senior Plus (MQ): Joan Nienaber
Panel (border and/or sashing added)
Senior (MQ): Carla Hubl
Panel (border and pieced blocks added)
Senior Plus (MQ): Joan Nienaber
Other
Adult (MQ): Joan Nienhueser
Multi-Person Quilts (made by more than one person)
Bed Quilts, suitable for a bed (minimum 60 by 76 inches)
Pieced, 15 or less fabrics
Adult (MQ): Joan Nienhueser
Senior (CQ): Deb Tobler
Pieced, 16 or more fabrics
Adult (MQ): Joan Nienhueser
Senior Plus (CQ): Diane Anstine
Kit/Block of the month (where fabric pattern specified and/or sold as package)
Senior (CQ): Deb Tobler
Patriotic
Senior (HQ): Hastings Quilters Guild
Other
Senior (CQ): Kathy Witt
Throw/Juvenile/Baby Quilts
Small quilts include both throw quilts, juvenile quilts and baby quilts. Throw quilts are intended for personal use, not a bed. Juvenile and baby quilt must be appropriate for a child.
Small (minimum 160 inches and maximum 225 inches perimeter)
Pieced, 15 or less fabrics
Senior (CQ): Vicki Robinson
Kit/Block of the month (where fabric pattern specified and/or sold as package)
Senior (CQ): Deb Thompson
Panel (border and/or sashing added)
Senior Plus (CQ): Marsha Sukup
Panel (border and pieced blocks added)
Senior (MQ): Sharon Selley
Large (minimum 226 inches and maximum 300 inches perimeter)
Pieced, 15 or less fabrics
Senior (CQ): Deb Tobler
Senior Plus (CQ): Diane Anstine
Senior Plus (MQ): Vi Clements
Pieced, 16 or more fabrics
Senior (CQ): Barb Clonch
Senior Plus (CQ): Kathy Haverly
Kit/Block of the month (where fabric pattern specified and/or sold as package)
Senior (CQ): Jalaene Choquette
Panel, Other
Senior Plus (MQ): Pat Gartner
Wall Hanging (quilts not intended for a bed)
Large, over 300 inches perimeter
Kit/Block of the month (where fabric pattern specified and/or sold as package)
Senior (CQ): Jalaene Choquette
Panel (border and/or sashing added)
Adult (CQ): Joan Nienhueser
Other
Senior Plus (CQ): Sue Brown
Group Quilts (three or more people involved in making the quilt)
Quilt (up to 300 inches perimeter, NCQ)
Senior Plus (CQ): Sue Brown
Quilt (310 inches and larger)
Senior Plus (CQ): Kathy Haverly
Table Coverings and Centerpieces
Table Runner
Senior: Linda Wills
Table Topper
Senior: Dianne Conyers
Dishcloths and Pot Holders
Potholder
Crocheted
Senior Plus: Helen Bunde
Pictures (must be framed)
Counted Cross Stitch
Beaded
Adult: Joan Nienhueser
Set of Pictures (minimum of three)
Adult: Trish Hinrichs
Wall Hangings
Applique
Senior: Kathy Riese
Christmas and Holiday Items
Christmas Ornaments
Senior: Linda Wills
Needlework Clothing Articles
Garment, knitted
Senior: Robin Stroot
Other, knitted
Senior: Robin Stroot
Wool
Penny rug
Senior: Peggy Beck
Table Topper
Senior: Joy Exstrum
Micellaneous
Other, knit item
Senior: Kathy Witt
Clothing Construction
Children’s Clothing
Senior: Donna Parr
Sewing
Sewing, purse
Adult: Lisa Bulas
Other
Adult: Lisa Bulas
Garden
Best of Show: Randy Petr, onion
Honorable Mention: Kaylea Nejezchleb
Vegetables
Asparagus(4)
Senior: Kathy Witt
Green Beans (4)
Youth: Sophie Bulas
Adult: Lisa Bulas
Senior: Sandy Himmelberg
Senior Plus: Jack Nienaber
Beets, (4)
Adult: Tim Strand
Senior: Greg Volzke
Carrots (4)
Senior: Greg Volzke
Burpless Cucumbers (4)
Senior: Dianne Conyers
Pickling Cucumbers (4)
Senior: Dianne Conyers
Senior: Greg Volzke
Slicing Cucumbers (4)
Adult: Jackie Queen
Eggplant
Adult: Jamie Klein
Garlic Bulbs (4)
Youth: Kaylea Nejezchleb
Lettuce, Green Leaf
Adult: Dale Lynch
Onion, Red (4)
Senior: Greg Volzke
Onion, White (4)
Senior Plus: Norm Sheets
Onion, Yellow (4)
Adult: Randy Petr
Peas (4)
Adult: Jamie Klein
Peppers, Yellow Banana, sweet (4)
Youth: Alma Bramble
Peppers, Yellow Banana, hot (4)
Senior: Charlotte Carlson
Peppers, Bell, Green (4)
Youth: Alma Bramble
Peppers, Jalapeno (4)
Adult: Alex Niederklein
Potatoes, Red (4)
Youth: Sophie Bulas
Senior: Randy Witt
Senior Plus: Norm Sheets
Potatoes, White (4)
Youth: Nolan Bulas
Adult: Lisa Bulas
Senior: Kathy Witt
Crookneck Squash
Youth: Roman Bramble
Summer Squash
Youth: Audrey Goodman
Senior: Dianne Conyers
Zucchini Squash (under 1 pound)
Youth: Roman Bramble
Adult: Gina Strand
Senior: Greg Volzke
Zucchini Squash (1-3 pounds)
Adult: Gina Strand
Senior: Randy Witt
Zucchini Squash (3-5 pounds)
Teen: Mady Hughes
Adult: Gina Strand
Senior: Kathy Witt
Cherry Tomatoes (12)
Teen: Kerry Lang
Senior: Kathy Witt
Watermelon
Youth: Thayer Bramble
Most Peculiar Vegetable
Senior: Randy Witt
Other
Youth: Audrey Goodman
Kale (3 leaves)
Youth: Landry Goodman
Largest Vegetables
Bulb Vegetables (onion, garlic, leek)
Senior: Larry Meyer
Senior Plus: Norm Sheets
Stem/Fruit (rhubarb, eggplant, celery)
Senior: Ellen Jank
Leaf Vegetable (cabbage, celery, lettuce)
Senior: Larry Meyer
Senior Plus: Norm Sheets
Root/Tuber Vegetable (potato, beet, carrot)
Youth: Nolan Bulas
Adult: Gina Strand
Senior: Kathy Witt
Seed or Pod Vegetable (bean, pea, lentil)
Youth: Nolan Bulas
Teen: Kerry Lang
Adult: Lisa Bulas
Senior: Kathy Witt
Vine Crop (cucumber, melon, pumpkin, squash)
Youth: Malachi Watkins
Teen: Mady Hughes
Adult: Jamie Klein
Senior: Kathy Witt
Herbs
Basil, sweet
Youth: Malachi Watkins
Basil, other
Youth: Delilah Bramble
Chives
Senior: Ellen Jank
Dill
Youth: Audrey Goodman
Teen: Kerry Lang
Adult: Anna Watkins
Senior: Lori Niederklein
Oregano
Adult: Jill Rutt
Parsley
Adult: Jill Rutt
Peppermint
Adult: Amanda Collins
Rosemary
Youth: Roman Bramble
Adult: Jill Rutt
Senior Plus: Diane Klassen
Sage
Youth: Roman Bramble
Adult: Amanda Collins
Spearmint
Teen: Kerry Lang
Senior: Lori Niederklein
Thyme
Adult: Jill Rutt
Collection of Potted Herbs
Adult: Lanay Grothen
Senior: John Requarth
Fruits
Rhubarb (4 stalks)
Senior: Ellen Jank
Basket of Vegetables
Best of Show: Randy Petr
Honorable Mention: Kerry Lang
Teen: Kerry Lang
Adult: Gina Strand, Randy Petr
Flowers
2023 Joyce Harrenstein Memorial Award: Ellen Jank
Best of Show: Jaden Russell
Honorable Mention: Peg Volzke
Cut Flower Exhibits
Cosmos
Senior Plus: Jan Heady
Daisy, Shasta
Senior: Lori Niederklein
Lily, day, 1 stem
Youth: Sophia Bulas
Teen: Kerry Lang
Senior: Peg Volzke
Lily, Tiger, 1 stem
Senior: Peg Volzke
Lisianthus
Senior: Peg Volzke
Snapdragon
Youth: Malachi Watkins
Zinnia, variety, 3 or more blossoms, any kind, any color
Adult: Jill Rutt
Other, flower not listed
Adult: Jamie Klein
Ornamental Flowers, Grasses and Wild Flowers
Money Plant
Youth: Ethan Benes
Arrangements (flower and/or foliage)
Garden flowers, at least 3 different kinds
Adult: Jaden Russell
Small Arrangement, 4-12 inches
Senior: Peg Volzke
Arrangement, over 12 inches
Adult: Jaden Russell
Arrangement of foliage, any variety or color
Senior: Peg Volzke
Arrangement for specific occasion/holiday
Senior: Peg Volzke
Patriotic Arrangement
Senior: Peg Volzke
Plants
Begonia
Adult: Jaden Russell
Cactus or Succulent
Senior: Debbie Holmberg
Senior Plus: Jody Buescher
Coleus
Adult: Jackie Queen
Mini or Cactus Garden
Senior: Debbie Holmberg
Planter, 3 or more different plant varieties
Adult: Jackie Queen
Senior: Greg Volzke
Planter, unique plants
Adult: Jackie Queen
Violet
Senior: Lori Niederklein
Senior Plus: Mary Ann Warner
Impatients
Adult: Lanay Grothen
Other, not listed
Adult: Jessika Benes, Diane Klassen
Fairy Garden, small
Senior: Debbie Holmberg
Fairy Garden, large
Youth: Jackson Macdonald
Senior: Debbie Holmberg
Crafts/Ceramics
Crafts
Best of Show, Crafts: Helen Bunde, 60th wedding anniversary wood, laser cut, wall hanging
Honorable Mention: Susan Thompson, peacock quilling
Honorable Mention: Riley Pontine, KNEX airplane
Art Crafts
Inking on Glass
Youth: Elliot Iwan
Stamped Pictures
Adult: Dacia Hultman
Hand Painted Articles
Youth: Anna Frerichs
Senior Plus: Mary Bremer
Popsicle Sticks
Youth: Sophie Bulas
Other (not clothing)
Youth: Ryker Thompson (2), Sakorrah Collins
Adult: Jill Rutt, Jamie Klein
Decorative Accessories, Handmade
Holiday Centerpieces
Adult: Jill Rutt
Ornaments
Youth: Nolan Bulas
Hand-painted Article
Teen: Molly Stroot
Holiday Decoration, Easter
Senior: Vikki Robinson
Holiday Decoration, other
Senior: Vikki Robinson
Miscellaneous Crafts
Tin (article made from tin)
Teen: Darius Uden
Beaded Work (other than jewelry)
Youth: Anna Frerichs
Paper (article crafted from paper)
Youth: Nolan Bulas
Senior Plus: Helen Bunde
Novelties
Youth: Sophie Bulas, Rebekah Uden
Wood Articles (stained or painted)
Adult: Jamie Klein
Senior Plus: Mike Young
Wood Articles, decorated (painted or unpainted)
Adult: Jamie Klein
Hand Woven Basket
Senior: Mary Ann Warner
Articles made from Clay
Youth: Henry Stroot
Teen: Alina Ostdiek
T-Shirts, Tie-dyed
Adult: Jamie Klein, Samantha Clarke
Rubber Band Items
Youth: Clara Phillips, Sophie Bulas
Other
Youth: Clara Phillips, Sophie Bulas
Senior: Mary Ann Warner
Senior Plus: Helen Bunde
Ceramics
Under-glaze and/or combination of techniques
Senior: Rhonda Meyer
Senior Plus: Helen Bunde
Dry Brush
Adult: Sandra Pusczewicz
Other
Teen: Sabrina Pontine
Stained Glass
Other
Adult: Mary Gerloff
Etched Glass
Youth: Elliot Iwan
Other
Youth: Elliot Iwan
Teen: Sabrina Pontine
Wall Hangings and Plaques
Door Hanging Decoration
Senior: Gloriann Peddicord
Senior Plus: Bev Frerichs
Holiday Wreath (other)
Senior: Dawn Cheyney
Holiday Wall Hanging
Senior: Vicki Robinson
Senior Plus: Bev Frerichs
Wreath (any kind)
Senior: Dawn Cheyney
Wood Wall Hanging
Adult: Joan Nienhueser
Senior Plus: Doug Koopman
Collage (pictures, figures, plaques, etc.,
Senior Plus: Helen Bunde
Wall Hanging (framed)
Youth: Acacia Uden
Adult: Susan Thompson
Wall Hanging made from a Puzzle
Other, wall hanging
Senior Plus: Doug Koopman
Wall Hanging (made with pods, weeds, etc.)
Senior: Vicki Robinson
Wall Hanging (made from puzzle)
Adult: Christie Cramer
Lawn or Guilding Decoration
Lawn Decorations
Senior Plus: Gary Maul
Macrame
Flower Hanging Pots
Adult: Mersaydes Thiel
Other
Adult: Jamie Klein
Models or Toys Made by Hand
Truck
Teen: Marcus Phillips
Lego, Moving Vehicle (with means of moving)
Youth: Ryan Pontine
Lego, Complete Scene
Youth: Isaac Patterson
Senior: Mike Smithson
K’NEX Spaceship or Airplane
Youth: Riley Pontine
Plastic Canvas
Needlepoint Vases
Senior: Denise Heinrich
Needlepoint Toys (blocks, dolls, etc.)
Senior: Denise Heinrich
Large Needlepoint, Table Decoration
Senior: Denise Heinrich
Other
Senior: Denise Heinrich
Recycled Items
Wood
Adult: Jamie Klein
Metal
Senior Plus: Gary Mayl
Multi-Media
Senior Plus: Mary Bremer
Jewlery:
Best of Show: Mary Bremer, angel wing pendant
Honorable Mention: Amanda Collins, blue bracelet
Bracelet
Silver (with stones, gems and/or beads)
Senior Plus: Mary Bremer
Multi-colored (with stones, gems, and/or beads)
Senior: Charlotte Carlson
Multi-colored Set
Senior Plus: Helen Bunde
Pendant (made with stones, gems and/or beads)
Senior Plus: Helen Bunde
Other
Adult: Amanda Collins
Seed Beading
Bracelet
Adult: Amanda Collins
Senior: Debbie Holmberg
Article made with Two Techniques
Senior: Debbie Holmberg
Other
Senior Plus: Mary Bremer
Wire Wrapping
Senior Plus: Mary Bremer
Scrapbooks/Cards Family Theme
Large Books, 12 inches and up
Senior: Melissa Schmidt
Card, Other
Senior Plus: Mary Bremer, Helen Bunde
Photography
Best of Show: Jill Rutt, digital framed, matted, still life
Honorable Mention: Stephanie Pohl, digital framed, Adults
Honorable Mention: Janel Zubrod, digital framed, scenics, mounted (trees, landscapes, water, seasonal)
Digital
Scenics, mounted (trees, landscapes, water, seasonal)
Adult: Abby Keele
Senior: Ellen Jank
Nature, matted (plants, flowers)
Adult: Julia Berg
Senior: Elllen Jank
Animals, matted (animals, insects)
Adult: Jill Rutt
Animals, mounted (animals, insects)
Youth: Elliot Iwan
Adult, matted
Adult: Jill Rutt
Children, mounted
Adult: Abby Keele
Foreign Places, mounted
Adult: Abby Keele
Digital, framed
Still Life, mounted
Adult: Abby Keele
Nature, matted (plants, flowers)
Teen: Luke Olson
Senior Plus: Elda Patton
Animals, matted (animals, insects)
Teen: Ethan Olson
Adult: Ashtyn Vandolah
Animals, mounted (animals, insects)
Adult: Jamie Klein
Children, mounted
Youth: Damon Pohl
Stop Action, mounted
Adult: Stephanie Pohl
Building, matted
Adult: Abby Keele
Digital Black and White
Still Life, matted
Adult: JoDean Ewan
Building, matted
Adult: Jill Rutt
Fine Art
Best of Show: Gary Maul, metal sculpture
Honorable Mention: Mary Bremer, Ink (set of 3 churches)
Oil
Original Scenic
Adult: Cynthia Uden
Acrylics
Original Still Life
Adult: Hope Eckhardt
Original Scenic
Adult: Rose Winegarden
Senior: Mary Bremer
Original Portrait
Senior: Kathryn Cassidy
Original, Other
Adult: Jamie Klein
Senior: Kathryn Cassidy
Original, mixed media
Senior: Kathryn Cassidy
Watercolor
Original Still Life
Senior Plus: Phillip Parker
Pastel, Charcoal, Ink Pencil
Original Pastel
Senior Plus: Clyd Hatra
Original, Pencil
Adult: Rose Winegarden
Original Ink
Senior: Mary Bremer
Senior Plus: Clyd Hatra
Sculpture
Metal
Senior Plus: Gary Maul
Other
Senior Plus: Clyd Hatra
Other Artwork, Other Media
Senior Plus: Clyd Hatra
Youth Art, Ages 5-11
Colored Pencil, matted
Skylar Miller
Markers
Stella Herz
Watercolors
Grace Davis
Mixed Media
Sophie Bulas
Other
Henry Stroot
Youth, Not Matted
Paper Collage
Sophie Bulas
Acrylic
Sakorrah Collins
Mixed Media
Elliot Iwan
Other
Kenzie Grammer
Youth, Framed
Colored Pencil
Sakorrah Collins
Markers
Grady Patterson
Mixed Media
Launa Epp
Teen Art, Ages 12-18
Teen, Matted
Colored Pencil
Margaret Stroot
Mixed Media
Sabrina Pontine
Teen, Not Matted
Oil
Isabelle Stroot
Acrylic
Isabelle Stroot
Other
Isabelle Stroot
Teen, Framed
Acrylic
Sophia Meyer
Ink
Sophia Meyer
Colored Pencil
Serese Janssen
Other
Serese Janssen
Adult, Senior, Senior-Plus
Computer Enhanced Digital Image
Adult: Stephanie Pohl
Senior: Laurie Carson
Woodworking
Best of Show: Ron Sekora, wood combine
Honorable Mention: Ross Heeren, walking stick
Wooden Toys
Other, painted
Adult: Bob Davis
Furniture
Small/Medium Piece, clear finish
Senior Plus: Ed Buss
Household Item
Small/Medium piece, clear finish
Adult: Ross Heeren, Dale Lynch, Tessia Mathes
Senior Plus: Jack Nienaber
Wood Novelties, painted finish
Senior: Ron Sekora
Hand Carved Figure, painted finish
Adult: Bob Davis
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.