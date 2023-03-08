We have just acknowledged the importance of Black history month.
For this occasion, I have read one of the most inspiring books of my life — the life of Booker T. Washington.
He was born a slave on a Virginia plantation around 1856. He never knew his exact birthdate or his father.
He was 9 years old when the Civil War ended, and he was declared free.
His mother and stepfather moved to West Virginia where his family found work first in salt-mines and then in the coal mines.
He worked in both as a teenager. He said that there is no place on earth darker than a coal mine, a mile down.
He had a conviction that education was the solution to poverty among the Blacks and the poor whites of the South. Both had been victims of the slave system that they were born into, involuntarily, which had been established by previous generations.
He resolved to use his freedom to make a better future for himself, his family, and others — and not be hamstrung by the past.
A Black man started a night school in his village, and Booker was highly motivated to learn to read, and learn some better way to live.
News reached West Virginia about a new school in Richmond called Hampton Institute, founded by a Civil War veteran to teach Blacks basic education, and labor skills to help them learn to make a living and support themselves.
Booker worked to afford transportation on his way to Richmond, and slept often on the streets until he was able to interview for admission.
He had no money for tuition, board or room. But he gratefully agreed to work as custodian before and after classes to earn his way through school.
Graduates of the school were becoming carpenters, tradesmen, teachers, preachers, and some became doctors and lawyers.
When he graduated, he was asked to return to West Virginia to start a school for Blacks.
After a year, he was invited to return to the Hampton Institute, which needed a teacher for a new section devoted to educating American Indians.
He was given 80 new students to teach. (From this school graduated Susan LaFleche of the Omaha Indian tribe, who went on to medical school in Philadelphia and became the first American Indian doctor, founding a hospital in Walthill.)
After two years, Booker was asked by two businessmen in Tuskegee, Alabama (one Black and one white) to start a similar school in Tuskegee.
He agreed and began a trade school, Tuskegee Institute, from scratch following the model of the Hampton Institute.
Many of the students had no resources for tuition, ect., so he allowed them to work for the school.
Based on the reputation that preceded him from Hampton, he was able to secure some donations for operations, and some loans.
Students were expected to work as well as attend classes. Over the years 1881 to 1900, the school grew from 20 students to 1,000.
The property grew from 10 acres to 2700 acres where the agricultural division grew most of the food for the school, even raising herds of cows, sheep, hogs and chickens, while teaching horticulture and livestock management.
The school campus grew from one shanty building to 40 buildings for classrooms, dorms, kitchen, laundry, cafeteria — and 36 of them were built with student/teacher labor, while teaching carpentry, brickmaking, masonry skills, and furniture making.
Andrew Carnegie donated $20,000 for a library, which bought materials, but the students and faculty provided the labor for the building.
Graduates were skilled farmers, teachers, ministers, carpenters, masons, cooks, launderers, dressmakers, as well as some going on to become doctors and lawyers.
The school offered dozens of choices.
It was praised by Blacks and whites in the North and South.
Booker received the first honorary degree for a Black person from Harvard, and was the first Black man to be invited to dinner at the White House — by President McKinley.
Booker felt that any person with a solid education and a life-skill would become indispensable to the growth and well-being of their community and society.
He emphasized the dignity and beauty of labor.
“The great human law that in the end recognizes and rewards merit is everlasting and universal,” he said, and he observed this truth displayed time after time.
The graduates are “men and women who, by their...example … are showing the masses of our race how to improve their material, educational, moral and religious life … exhibiting a degree of common sense and self-control which is causing better relations to exist between the races.”
Booker T. Washington died in 1915, but his school now teaches 3,000 students, and has served as a model which all American education should emulate.
This autobiography of his life should be required reading in all of our schools today.
Richard French is a retired physician who lives in Hastings. His email is rdf008@windstream.net