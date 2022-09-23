David M. Shribman

MONTREAL — Listen carefully at the most storied corner in Canada, right here where Atwater Avenue meets Saint-Catherine Street.

Every hockey fan knows the intersection once was the site of the old Montreal Forum, the Wimbledon of the winter sport, 31 times the site of the Stanley Cup Final, the place where for 44 years the home team dressed beneath the words of the Canadian poet John McCrae: "To you from failing hands we throw the torch/Be yours to hold it high."

