They came oh so close.
It still is strange for sports fans to say the words “AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals.” The Bengals’ 23-20 loss to the L.A. Rams on Sunday was a kick to the stomach, but for those of us who have rooted for the team that spent the 1990s in the basement of the NFL this season was amazing.
The Bengals won four games last year and two games the year before that.
I came to root for Cincinnati around the time the Bengals were last in the Super Bowl, 33 years ago, when I was in first grade.
My dad grew up in the Cincinnati suburbs. Last year I spent a tortured September watching the Reds collapse and miss the MLB playoffs.
Covered in tiger stripes, the Bengals also objectively have the best uniforms in professional sports.
Growing up first in Idaho, later in Kansas and spending my adulthood in Nebraska, I’ve enjoyed being one of the very few Cincinnati sports fans I know.
I visited the Bengals’ training camp in Georgetown, Kentucky, with my grandparents when Dave Shula coached the team.
He lasted 4 1/2 years, amassing a coaching record of 19-54. That was when the team drafted textbook busts Ki-Jana Carter and David Klingler.
There’s honor in rooting for bad teams. It builds character, no one can accuse you of being a bandwagon fan, and if you get a chance to attend a game tickets are a little easier to come by.
Over the years, I’ve fantasized about the Bengals winning the Super Bowl the same way I’ve fantasized about winning the lottery — it’d be nice but it likely will never happen. The Bengals are set up perfectly to do that in the coming seasons.
The Bengals have had really good teams over the years. I still remember the crushing feeling seeing quarterback Carson Palmer’s knee crushed during the wild card playoff loss to the Steelers in 2005.
Between 2009 and 2015, the Bengals made the playoffs six out of seven years, but they lost every time.
For that reason, I was cautiously optimistic when the Bengals opened the playoffs this year against the Raiders — emphasis on cautiously.
Little did I know just how special quarterback Joe Burrow is, or rookie kicker Evan McPherson for that matter.
Joe Brrr’s moxie and Money Mac’s accuracy have carried the Bengals past some pretty tremendous teams this postseason.
I’ve watched each one of McPherson’s game-winning field goals through tears, the sobs getting more and more intense with each successive victory.
The Bengals couldn’t quite pull off the perfect ending to this miraculous season, but they are the Bungles no more.
The thought that the Bengals’ roster currently includes a quarterback and kicker plus newly minted rookie of the year receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who all may eventually be considered the best in history at their position, is almost as hard to comprehend as saying the Bengals were in the Super Bowl in 2022.
