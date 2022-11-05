As a mental health professional who has practiced in school settings, the increase in mental health difficulties in students has been a salient concern.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness reported that 20% of children ages 13-18 have a mental health disorder.
Half of mental health diagnoses begin by age 14; however, there is an average 10-year delay before these children receive interventions for their symptoms.
Suicide is the third leading cause of death in children ages 10-14.
Teachers, school counselors, and other staff struggled during the 2021-22 school year to adequately address the increase in behavioral and emotional needs of children.
When children experience intense emotions and behaviors in the classroom, it prevents them from learning.
It also hinders their classmates' ability to learn due to disruptive behaviors that require immediate attention from their teacher.
In order to fully address children's needs, we need adequate supports in place to ensure their emotional safety and well-being.
District 6 needs a candidate who can provide a strong voice for the needs of children, especially their mental health.
Danielle Helzer is the candidate we need.
She believes in mental health. She is an advocate for increasing mental and behavioral health support for students.
Danielle also recognizes the importance of ensuring staff have access to adequate mental health support to reduce teacher burnout.
Addressing emotional and mental health needs for students and staff will assist schools to teach our children in the healthiest, safest environment possible.