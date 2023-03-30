As will occasionally happen, I was making small talk with a couple of other people this week when the topic of this column was brought up.
I mentioned again that this is my hobby, a fun weekly distraction and exercise to see if I can still put the words together in such a way as to bring a little entertainment to this page and maybe strike a familiar chord for people.
One of the others suggested, “Maybe you can say something about fighting the war against old age.”
Maybe it was appropriate that the comment was made in one of the therapy areas of a local physical rehab facility.
Three of us were involved in the conversation and it appeared like we were working on three different joints giving us our problems.
Problems that could perhaps be explained away as the result of the aging process.
At least I know I can’t come up with some big adventure story as to what made part of my shoulder tear in a way it’s not supposed to.
So, sure, there are some disadvantages to “old age” (although I won’t concede having reached that level just yet), but do we really have to fight “a war” against it?
Surely there are enough advantages to outweigh the down sides.
Of course, the shortest argument for this case is the simply answer you hear often: “Well, it beats the alternative.”
Indeed it does. At least the real alternative.
Since growing younger isn’t an alternative (unless you’re that weird Benjamin Button guy from the movie that came out 15 years ago), then growing older does beat the alternative every time.
The common perception is that with age comes wisdom.
We are supposed to grow wiser as we experience all that life throws at us. So, I don’t want to wage war against gaining wisdom. (Although, in my case, I don’t feel all that wise, but I’ll concede the point for all those who are.)
Of course, another advantage to growing older is eventually reaching that age you decide is sufficient enough for you to retire.
There’s no fixed number for that. In fact, if there were, it seems to be getting higher all the time.
But sooner or later, you decide to retire.
Once again, opposition to that is something upon which I choose not to declare war. In fact, I gladly surrendered to that step over a year-and-a-half ago.
Wisdom of words comes to those who join the retirement club.
You automatically gain the knowledge that when someone asks you how you are liking retirement, there are two standard answers.
Ask any retired person how they are liking it.
Odds are heavy that they will answer one of two ways; 1) “It’s the best job I’ve ever had”, or 2) “I should have done it years ago”.
See, we’re pretty smart in our old age.
Another thing a retired person will try and tell you is that they are busier now than ever, not knowing how they got everything done when they also had to put in a full day’s work.
Volunteering with a wide array of projects, organizations or events aren’t the exclusive actions of older people.
Plenty of young people volunteer and have projects outside of work — many related to raising their kids — but us “less young” people try to throw in our contributions, as well.
There are a couple of volunteer areas I’ve found since retiring.
So, surely I won’t be declaring war on the aging front line of doing volunteer work.
We get away with more mental lapses, as well.
We were out with another couple recently when one mentioned the establishment was doing a good business for a Monday night.
Fortunately, the rest of us at the table were wise enough in our old age to gently point out to them it was Wednesday.
See, sometimes you don’t even have to know what day it is.
Tell me that’s something you’d want to go to war against. Not me.
So, OK, I may have an occasional skirmish or two against the aging process … such as I miss getting up from a chair without groaning.
But declare war? No thanks.
I gladly surrender to growing older.