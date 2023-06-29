There is a line from a 1973 song by Faces that has been going through my mind a little bit this week.
It’s a simple thought that we’ve all probably felt at one time or another for any of a wide variety of reasons.
I’ll save the name of the song for later, but the line I’m thinking of is the one most noticed in the song:
“I wish that I knew what I know now, when I was younger.”
There you go.
You know you’ve heard the sentiment, thought of it a time or two, as well.
Maybe you weren’t sure that it was the voice of Rod Stewart that brought it to you, but what matters is the message.
And it’s not that I’m now some wise sage full of knowledge that only living can provide.
No, what brought that to mind this week was my computer. And the Internet. And all that goes with it.
Mind you, I don’t think of myself as a complete rube when it comes to computers and the Internet.
Heck, in just a matter of minutes I used a couple different devices to buy College World Series tickets and a place to park when I got there all from the comfort of my easy chair.
And used those same devices to enter that event later that day. If that’s not a master of the Internet, I don’t know what is.
It’s just that sometimes I’d like to go back to that first day I put a computer in my house and heard that buzzing, dinging, grinding noise that meant you were logging on to the Internet (and tying up your phone line at the same time).
I’ve learned a lot since then, but how I could have used all that knowledge from day one.
Maybe then I wouldn’t have required four phone calls over the span of one day that lasted a total of nearly two hours.
Maybe I could have prevented, or at least knew a better way to react, when I became the latest — but from what I understand not the only one even in my circle of acquaintances — to get an e-mail from a real “friendly person” who only wanted to let me know they have hacked into my computer, unleashed viruses, found a really disgusting (and false) history of usage and a few other signs of the apocalypse right in my e-mail.
Seems just a small (yea, right) payment of bitcoin they would lose everything, go away and never again be part of my life (again, yea, right).
OK, I do know more now that I did then, so I do know enough to smell a scam when I see it and know not to reply.
But a little of what was said was a little unnerving.
They— or the robot that generates all this — did seem to know one thing they shouldn’t.
So, phones calls to tech support, service providers, friends in law enforcement and more ensued. Even text messages from my wife to our son provided good information.
To make a long story short (if it’s not too late), no bitcoin transactions were made — like I would want to do that, anyway.
Many passwords were changed, and e-mails were deleted.
A security sweep of the computer was made and — big surprise — no one had put a virus on it.
And just so they can keep track of the numbers, an online report to the State Attorney General’s office was made. And a little sleep was lost.
Maybe if I knew then what I know now, I would have accumulated more security knowledge to make things simpler.
Or at least something I could have fixed without long sessions listening to on-hold music.
My only knowledge to share: Don’t fall for it. If you get such an e-mail, delete and move on.
If you get one telling you to call this toll-free number because an automatic charge has been made to your credit card, don’t call.
And this one hasn’t happened to me, but NEVER get extorted into sending gift cards to someone to clear things up.
Or, much like me, skip through life blissfully ignorant singing the title line of the song mentioned earlier:
Ooh la la!