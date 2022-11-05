As a District 6 candidate for State Board of Education, I have traveled nearly 15,000 miles over the past 16 months, listening to and speaking with the people of this 17-county area.
Based on these interactions and the results of the primary election, I am convinced my beliefs and values align closely with the majority of District 6 patrons.
Having taught for 35 years, I understand the needs of both teachers and students.
In my opinion, one of the most pressing needs is addressing the school staff shortage. Finding ways to recruit and retain teachers is paramount to the health of our Nebraska school system.
To protect our children, I will continue to voice my opposition to comprehensive sex education, which threatens to sexualize and confuse children, leads them to make decisions they may come to regret, and undermines parent decision-making.
I am a supporter of local decision-making for I believe parents and community members together know best the needs of the children within their community.
If elected, I will be an advocate of all forms of education — public, private, and homeschooling, for I believe one form does not fit all best.
Having said that, we must have high-quality public schools to which parents can confidently send their children for that is where most Nebraska children are educated.
I would appreciate the opportunity to serve Nebraska in making education in the Good Life state even better.