I believe that Ginny Skutnik was distracted by the open honesty of Douglas Einsel in his unwillingness to wish to return to Hastings, due to a lack of growth, a lack of accepting opportunities to grow such as the casino possibility and more.
Skutnik tried to switch the observations of him to an attack of his current home location in Brunswick, Georgia, and how it is shrinking.
In so doing, Skutnik dodged any real response to the subject matter of his letter. I can understand why Skutnik was defeated in her bid to remain on the City Council.
I, too, have written letters in angst over the lack of Hastings growth in the 25 years that I have been associated with the city.
I have questioned why “Lets Grow Hastings” never really amounted to anything and wrote a letter of support for the casino initiative to help grow Hastings.
I totally understand and agree with Einsel’s assessment of Hastings.
We are a community that goes out of our way to support Grand Island and Kearney. Perhaps the Tri-Cities should be the Twin Cities.