I hope you’re able to read this.
That is, I hope all the letters are in the right place and it makes sense … well, at least as close to “making sense” that this does any other week.
I have a new computer.
That means getting used to slightly different parameters. The old one served us well, but much like me it was beginning to show its age.
It took it a while to get going when it was time to go to work and took increasingly longer amounts of time to get anything done.
My wife had enough one day and said, “Figure out a time we can go look for a new computer.”
Actually, when I look at that description for the old one and realize how ready she was to cast it aside to be replaced by a new model, it makes me a little nervous.
I could be next.
Anyway, the new one is a little smaller. The keyboard is thus a little different.
But, so far, my uncoordinated fingers seem to be able to handle it.
I’m just glad my Word program could be found. I just hope everything will save and be able to be e-mailed as normal.
As much as we all like to replace things with shiny new models, there is always that anxiety that important things will not be lost and operation will be mostly the same.
Computers, cell phones, cars, appliances and so much more.
We want our new ones to be better than what they are replacing, but we also want that comfort zone of having the basic options function in a similar enough way we can figure it out.
In days gone by, we males of the species especially wanted to be able to do so without consulting an owner’s manual.
That is getting easier these day as — much like our new computer — many items don’t come with owner’s manuals anymore.
We’re either supposed to be able to figure it out on our own. Or — you guessed it — “look it up online.”
That would be particularly perplexing if it were figuring out the new computer.
What if the feature I couldn’t figure out was how to get online? I’d have a heck of a time figuring out how to look that up.
Which brings me to the one other aspect of getting this vital new device.
After explaining the experience to my son, he summed it up well by saying, “Welcome to the 2022 post-COVID retail experience.”
I’ll start with the good.
Once someone recognized our existence, we did have a good-buying experience.
The person helping us obviously knew his stuff and guided us to a product I felt comfortable saying we would take.
He also promised us that when it was ready to be picked up, we would given a good rundown on how to use the computer and where all the important information from the previous computer now was on the new one.
Well, everyone didn’t get that memo.
A couple days later when we returned to the store, which happened to be a day off for the person we worked with originally, we were handed the computer in the box and told, “There you go, enjoy.”
I suggested we at least turn it on and see that it was indeed ready to go.
That’s where we apparently lost the “delivery guy.”
He couldn’t guide through too much of what we needed to see and after a very frustrating 30 minutes or so — as sternly as normally mild me could muster — we insisted on an appointment with our original person.
We could wait a day.
To shorten the story, we came back the next day and received a satisfactory tutorial and were on our way.
It’s just that more and more we are becoming a “pick up” society.
I guess when so many people have their devices delivered by the UPS guy, it shouldn’t be a surprise.
I used to take an hour to deliver a “bag phone” to people in the early cell phone days. Now, Amazon sends it to you and good luck.
But, this time at least, all’s well that ends well.
That is … if you were able to read this.