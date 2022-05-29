Sadness. Anger. Frustration.
These are just a few of the many emotions I have felt since hearing the news of the school shooting that took the lives of 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
As a parent of two small children and the spouse of an educator, I can’t help but think of the pain and grief the parents, family members, teachers and community are experiencing right now.
The reality of this shooting, like so many others, is that it was largely preventable.
Inadequate gun laws make it far too easy for individuals to purchase weapons of war and use them to end the lives of innocent people.
Politicians who refuse to pass common sense gun reform legislation are quick to offer “thoughts and prayers,” but fail to propose any meaningful solutions to decreasing gun violence in our country.
They want to blame “mental health” but never suggest mandatory waiting periods, universal background checks or assault weapons bans.
If these politicians were actually concerned about mental health, they would pass legislation to appropriately fund mental health services and make it easier for people to get the healthcare they need.
But they aren’t and they haven’t.
Their words are hollow, and their concern is fleeting.
The only way to solve the enormously difficult problems in this state and across the country is to elect leaders who listen to their constituents and not lobbyists.
Leaders who offer solutions in addition to “thoughts and prayers.”
Leaders who care about the health, safety and well-being of all people in all communities.
If you’re a registered voter, you have the power to change things.
Andrew McCarty
Hastings