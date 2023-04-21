Late in the afternoon on Saturday, March 25, I was headed east on U.S. Highway 6 south of Saronville when I got this year’s first real whiff of spring:
A tractor was pulling a rolling stalk cutter east to west over the outside rows of a field right next to the road ditch, nicking the tops of the ridges, raising a cloud of dust and releasing the first blessed smell of turned earth that every farmer and farm kid eagerly anticipates. I breathed it in deeply as I drove my car the length of that field, traveling in the stalk cutter’s wake.
That close encounter with the season of rebirth and renewal brought a smile to my face as I traveled on toward Lincoln for supper with some high school buddies. But, while I briefly allowed myself to imagine we had finally turned the corner and winter was over, I was set straight just a few hours later when I found myself westbound and heading toward home in a furious, middle-of-the-night snowstorm.
That’s the way it’s been around here lately, with the mercury bouncing up and down and winter seemingly unwilling to turn us loose. Overnight freezing temperatures this very weekend threaten to zap our tulips and the tree blossoms that have been in their glory throughout the week.
That’s the way this year been for me personally, as well.
As you may remember me mentioning, my mother, Eileen Raun, passed away on Oct. 18, 2022 — the beautiful, sun-drenched morning after the fall’s first hard freeze, as golden leaves rained down into the streets of my hometown of Minden. The timing seemed appropriate for a woman who loved gardening and was a farmer’s wife for 71 years, living for so long in synch with the cycles of nature: The growing season was over, and her resting time had come.
For me and my family, this has been a long winter. I miss my mom — and, as much as I might like to imagine the arrival of spring will melt my remaining grief, I know it’s not that simple. As sick as my mother was in her final days and as happy as I am to imagine her now living in heaven, I know I’m not done saying goodbye.
This brings me to my dad, who turns 95 today. As you can imagine, it’s been a long winter for him, too — but after a lifetime of working the land, he knows that when seasons are changing there’s little we can do except follow their lead. And now that his income taxes are done for the year, he’s ready for baseball games on TV, radio and in person; regular updates from my brother Kevin out on the farm; and then some more baseball. He’s the finest man I know.
Rob Raun was born on April 22, which now is acclaimed each year as Earth Day — so appropriate for a man who has deep roots in the soil of southern Nebraska. And that brings me back to the subject of spring fieldwork.
Besides raising crops and livestock, my father through the years has been a U.S. Air Force officer, a grain bin salesman, a political campaign manager, a public servant, a board member for nonprofits, a community volunteer and a magazine columnist. Let me conclude with a line he penned back in March 1968 as part of a speech to an agribusiness group, reflecting on the rewards of being a farmer:
“The nostrils yearn at this time of year for the smell of that first furrow of fresh earth …”