Late in the afternoon on Saturday, March 25, I was headed east on U.S. Highway 6 south of Saronville when I got this year’s first real whiff of spring:

A tractor was pulling a rolling stalk cutter east to west over the outside rows of a field right next to the road ditch, nicking the tops of the ridges, raising a cloud of dust and releasing the first blessed smell of turned earth that every farmer and farm kid eagerly anticipates. I breathed it in deeply as I drove my car the length of that field, traveling in the stalk cutter’s wake.

