In the grand sweep of Hastings history, 2022 is a big milestone year. It’s the 150th anniversary of the town’s beginnings, as well as the legal establishment of Adams County in 1872.
But, while this year is a time to look back and celebrate a century-and-a-half of past human striving, it’s also shaping up to be a year when many big, bold, new plans are coming together and moving toward fruition, helping to direct the future of Hastings for many decades to come.
Go back and scan our newspaper’s front pages from the last several months, and you will read about people, businesses and organizations with seemingly hundreds of irons in the fire, planning and carrying out ways to update and improve the Queen City in ways big and small.
A few of the highlights:
- With support from the taxpaying public for a bond issue of up to $38 million, Adams County is preparing to construct a new jail on the south edge of town, providing a critically needed increase in capacity and helping make the county self-reliant in housing its own incarcerated population.
- At Mary Lanning Healthcare, a $20 million project is under way to double the size of the current Medical Services Building, providing space for — among other things — the new nursing education program for the Bryan College of Health Sciences in partnership with MLH and Hastings College. (Both Hastings College and Central Community College have been aggressively seeking out opportunities to partner with other educational institutions, including each other, to benefit current and future students.)
- The Hastings Family YMCA is raising $13.9 million to more than double the size of the current 16th Street Y location, allowing a consolidated, more efficient and up-to-date operation in service of all generations in Hastings, from young children to senior citizens.
- Hastings Catholic Schools are raising $10 million to renovate and expand their high school, which has gone more than 60 years without an overhaul, and build an endowment for increased teacher pay.
- Hastings Public Schools are spending well north of $5 million to renovate and repurpose the old Morton Elementary as a central preschool and administrative offices, thereby bringing many of the school district’s youngest learners under one roof and allowing for the spin-off of a separate, non-centrally located office building.
In other news, Theatre District LLC is spending many millions of dollars to clear and redevelop the old Imperial Mall property, which was derelict and largely idle, and transform it with a mix of residential and commercial uses that will spur all kinds of economic activity and enhance the community’s housing stocks.
The Theatre District project includes the resurrection and improvement of the old Imperial Theatre along West 12th Street, which is to come back on line with three screens. This, when added to Fridley Theatre Co.’s plans for a $1 million-or-more update of the Rivoli downtown, means Hastings before long should have a total of eight commercial theater screens for first-run motion pictures.
Last year, the city of Hastings partnered with private donors to install a big, beautiful, inclusive playground in Crosier Park, making outdoor play experiences available to children regardless of abilities and helping turn Hastings into a destination for families with exceptional needs. The project cost $850,000 and will be followed by a second phase of work that includes construction of a shelter.
Meanwhile, Hastings Museum is in the midst of projects to remake the building’s front entry, develop outdoor learning space, and reorganize indoor space in a way that will allow for new Kool-Aid and Naval Ammunition Depot exhibits.
These are just a few of the many public and private investments currently being made to prepare Hastings for its next 150 years.
Now, anyone who reads the Tribune regularly knows not all the local news these days is about peace and harmony. For instance, the city’s plans to remove the 16th Street viaduct (not really a “progress” type of project) likely are headed to a referendum vote of the people after Citizens With a Voice gathered more than 3,600 signatures to force a special election. Also, a proposed horse racetrack and casino to be built along U.S. Highway 281 north of 42nd Street has run into community opposition. And the City Council has slowed down the process of deciding whether to move city hall to North Denver Station after a recent agenda item raised constituent concerns.
Still, it’s easy to see Hastings is hot and heavy into project mode in this sesquicentennial year — and that’s all the more impressive amid the disruptions caused since March 2020 by the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19 pandemic.
If all this development sounds audacious in a time of economic, political and public health uncertainty, that’s because it is. But at what point in human history, in Hastings or anywhere else, has progress just busted out on its own accord, without a little audacity behind it?
I’m not a professional historian, but I’m willing to bet the answer to that question is “never.” So thanks to everyone who is dreaming about what our community can be and become, and who are seeking and finding ways to make those dreams a reality.
Not every idea will be a winner — but in a community where no one has dreams, losing is guaranteed.
Happy birthday, Hastings and Adams County!
Thanks for reading.
