One of the many great things about living in a community the size of Hastings is that we need not live in fear or dread of “rush-hour” traffic, and we don’t have to order our days with the aim of avoiding high-stress, stop-and-go driving.

Having said that, I am part of what passes for rush hour here most weekday mornings between August and May, driving my daughter Jordyn to Hastings Middle School from our home in the north central part of town.

0
0
0
0
0