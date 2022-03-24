Although I travel back and forth between Hastings and my hometown of Minden at least once a week, I don’t take the time to revisit my old haunts in the Osco neighborhood as often as I should.
Whenever I do get down that way, south of Norman in southeastern Kearney County’s Grant Township, it seems I notice another old landmark missing:
A fence pulled. A shelterbelt removed. An old barn or abandoned farmhouse demolished. Fields reconfigured for center-pivot irrigation.
I’ve lived in Hastings for nearly 30 years, so it’s not like the changes I’m describing have occurred overnight. Still, I’m reminded of those changes every time I go that way, and I admit they are a little disorienting and even disconcerting.
Now I know how my grandparents felt back in the 1970s when I was a young boy and we would go windshield farming on a Sunday afternoon. They could point to a crossroads or out into a cornfield and tell you all about the house and outbuildings that used to stand there, and whose place it had been. I would stare blankly, struggling to visualize the oldtime scene they were describing when no visible trace of the history remained. But, to be honest, what Grandpa Chris and Grandma Sarah really were talking about was a lost part of their own lives — even if just a small one.
That Tribland’s rural landscape is dotted by fewer farmsteads than it was 30 or 50 or 100 years ago is indisputable. That farming operations are fewer in number and larger in size also is undeniably true. In areas once populated by a family on every quarter-section, today you might drive two or three miles or even farther without coming across a single building site.
Still, our rural communities and farming neighborhoods have a future. More families than you might think have sons and daughters back on the farm or planning to return, ready to raise their kids in the rural lifestyle they themselves appreciated as children. And, in many cases, those who stay or return have new ideas about how to diversify their income streams; how to add value to their crops and livestock through niche marketing; and above all, how to use technology to manage their operations with greater precision, aiming to sustain their soil and groundwater resources for even more generations to follow.
Inside today’s Tribune, we present the 2022 Agriculture and Conservation Outlook edition, addressing some of the issues and opportunities our farm and ranch families face today — from the production and marketing uncertainty posed by Russia’s horrific invasion of Ukraine, to the future of renewable fuels like grain ethanol as more and more electric vehicles take to America’s highways and byways.
We also tell the homecoming story of Lindsay Waechter-Mead, a deeply rooted Triblander from Webster County who, as a doctor of veterinary medicine, now is living and raising kids and cattle on the family farm her great-grandfather established in 1901, meanwhile serving other area producers as a Nebraska Extension beef systems educator.
On the other side of the coin, we write about Kim Slezak, who found her way from New Mexico to a Fillmore County farm after meeting her future husband online a number of years ago. She now advises homeowners and landowners throughout central Nebraska as a tree expert with the Nebraska Forest Service.
Tribland natives like Waechter-Mead and relative newcomers like Slezak both represent the future of agriculture in the rural communities so many of us know and love.
Back in February, I drove to Campbell for the funeral of my family’s old friend Melray Jacobsen, who with her late husband Orval raised a houseful of children two miles straight west of the place where my parents raised a houseful of their own in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.
After the service, some of us talked about how different the countryside around Osco looks without some of the old landmarks we remember from childhood, and how sometimes that makes us feel bad. At around age 50 and up, we truly do seem to be turning into our grandparents.
Much abides, however — and a lot of good people still live, work and care for the land in my old stomping grounds. I’m proud of them, and I salute them today — along with all the farmers and ranchers of the productive and beautiful expanse of Nebraska and Kansas the Hastings Tribune is privileged to serve.
I also cherish my friendships with the people who, just as I do, now hang their hats elsewhere but still call Osco “home.” When we find ourselves together, we always have a lot to talk about, sharing the news of today and the memories of yesterday from the place I call “God’s country.”
As someone said on the day of Melray’s funeral: “The neighborhood is still the neighborhood.”
Amen to that. And may it be the same in whatever piece of “God’s country” you call your own.
Andy Raun is editor and news director at the Hastings Tribune. Contact him at 402-303-1419 or araun@hastingstribune.com.