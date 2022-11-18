This weekend, the families, parishioners and other local and area residents who support Hastings Catholic Schools will put their shoulders to the wheel to ensure one of HCS’ most iconic traditions will come off without a hitch for another year.
The annual Chicken Noodle Dinner and Holiday Bazaar will be Sunday in the St. Cecilia school gyms and across the alley in the St. Cecilia Church Centennial Hall. Homemade chicken noodle meals will be served up along with raffles, bingo, other games, bake sale items, crafts and more — all with heaping sides of fellowship, camaraderie, and the satisfaction that comes from pulling together for a common cause.
In Hastings, the Chicken Noodle Dinner is more than just a Catholic thing — it’s a red-letter event on the community’s social calendar, always the Sunday before Thanksgiving. And while the dollars it raises are key to the support of a parochial school system, the event is meant to generate goodwill far beyond the walls of the local Catholic churches and schools.
This is the time of year — starting right around the end of harvest, then stretching through the holidays and deep into the heart of winter — that brings many events fitting into this same category. Think of the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce’s Farmer and Rancher Appreciation Barbecue, which was Nov. 10; the Hastings Multicultural Festival on Nov. 13; the downtown Celebration of Lights, which was just Thursday night; and the proliferation of soup suppers, turkey dinners, bazaars, festivals and other social events that gather us, fill us with delicious fare, and refresh our community spirit — almost always for the support of some good cause.
Schools, churches and other local organizations do the heavy lifting to keep many of these events on track from year to year. Without hardy volunteers, most would have fallen apart long ago. And without the pride and respect for tradition that bind our Tribland communities across generations, many would have languished and died for lack of support.
The pandemic shut down or upended most of our events in 2020 and many again in 2021. After a year or two of that disruption, some event organizers still are trying to regain their footing.
Furthermore, the health situation remains less than ideal. This fall has brought influenza, RSV, more cases of COVID-19, common colds and other types of illnesses that in certain patients can lead to big trouble.
Thank God, however, we seem to have reached the point at which community life is moving ahead in a more-or-less normal manner. And while it’s still vital to keep up with immunizations and adhere to common-sense health and safety precautions, we are going to find our way forward together.
COVID-19 has disrupted all our lives and brought tragedy to families and communities around the globe. It’s left us all sad but, we hope, a little wiser and more knowledgeable about how to protect ourselves and others from contagious illness — whether it’s by receiving new-generation vaccines or simply by washing our hands and coughing into our sleeves.
Now, let’s give thanks for all the good we still can achieve in our communities, all the happiness we can find in one another’s company, and all the ways we can benefit by working together and celebrating what unites us, not dwelling on the issues and conflicts that these days can tear us apart.
So enjoy the chicken noodles, the chili soup, the homemade cinnamon rolls, and all the other delectable foods and heartwarming events you will experience in the days and weeks ahead. Perhaps take a step on the adventurous side and attend an event you haven’t been to previously. If you’re not feeling well, stay home and make plans to attend the next gathering on your community calendar.
By working together, looking out for one another, sharing our joys and sorrows, and taking the time to remember what makes our communities special, we enrich our own lives and those of the people around us. We also honor those who came before us, bless those who will follow, and keep this old world turning.