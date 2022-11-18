This weekend, the families, parishioners and other local and area residents who support Hastings Catholic Schools will put their shoulders to the wheel to ensure one of HCS’ most iconic traditions will come off without a hitch for another year.

The annual Chicken Noodle Dinner and Holiday Bazaar will be Sunday in the St. Cecilia school gyms and across the alley in the St. Cecilia Church Centennial Hall. Homemade chicken noodle meals will be served up along with raffles, bingo, other games, bake sale items, crafts and more — all with heaping sides of fellowship, camaraderie, and the satisfaction that comes from pulling together for a common cause.

