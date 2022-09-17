This afternoon, Anne Bohlke’s family, friends and colleagues will honor her life and bid her farewell in a service at Hastings’ First Presbyterian Church.
Bohlke, 78, died Sept. 10 of complications following a stroke. She now joins the throng of Hastings educators who have gone on before many of their students to explore new vistas of the other side of life.
Bohlke, a native of New York state, graduated from high school in Minnesota and throughout the years received degrees from Carleton College, Brown University and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She taught high school English in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New York state before moving to Hastings with her family in 1980 and teaching at Hastings Senior High. She then moved on to Hastings College, where she spent 29 years first as an English professor, then associate vice president for academic affairs and dean of the faculty. She retired in 2012. She was known throughout her teaching years in Hastings as Anne Fairbanks.
I knew Dr. Bohlke casually, interacting with her professionally and socially on several occasions through the years. (I know other members of her family far better.) Clearly, she was held in high esteem as a teacher and academic adviser and for her support of literacy, education in general and Hastings College in particular. At HC, she received the Distinguished Senior Faculty Award in 2004 and the Vondrak Outstanding Advisor Award in 2006, and just this year was inducted into the college’s Pro Rege Society.
In reading her obituary in Friday’s Tribune, I was struck by a couple of passages.
The first described her love for teaching at the high school level, and the “particular joy” she found “opening up the world of reading to students who never before believed they could learn to read.”
The second passage described the rewards Bohlke found in a life of scholarship.
“Imagine — we’re actually paid to read good books and talk about them!”, she was known to say.
Anne Bohlke loved helping students gain the tools they need to learn for themselves throughout their lives. Meanwhile, she gave herself the gift of lifelong learning through literature.
This academic year, we will celebrate the 150th anniversary of public schools in Hastings, the 140th anniversary of the founding of Hastings College, and the 56th anniversary of the opening of the vocational-technical college at Hastings that now is part of Central Community College.
The history of all our educational institutions is marked by the influence of great teachers — men and women who found their way to Hastings from anywhere and everywhere, stood up in classrooms full of impressionable young (and not so young) people, and helped them to grow not only in knowledge and skill, but also in insight and wisdom for life to come.
Some of our teachers are hometowners; others have come to us across many miles and even oceans. All bring with them a variety of life’s experiences and intellectual gifts that make them who they are, along with attitudes and opinions that, if shared, may be examined and evaluated by their students to take or leave. Either way, our lives are changed and most often enriched by what they have brought to us.
To my mind, the best teachers are those who help us learn not what to think, but how to think — and how self-discipline, discernment and empathy do not stifle, but rather enrich and empower a life of enthusiasm, curiosity and growing ability. These teachers earn our respect by what they teach us, and they gain our affection by the ways they demonstrate their belief in our potential, their appreciation for our own life’s experiences, and their care for our well-being as individuals.
I have many stories to tell about the teachers and mentors in my own life. Some I’ve already shared; others I may save for another day.
For now, however, I tip my cap to the teachers who have helped to build the Hastings area’s institutions of learning, enlivened our communities with their many forms of service, and stirred the minds and souls of generations of students.
Many great scholars and teachers spent a year or two or a season of life in Hastings or the region; then, like Odysseus, they dipped their oars back into the sea and traveled on to a new adventure.
Others — and there are too many to name — became lifers in Hastings. Even in retirement, they kept on leading our churches and organizations, kept on supporting our causes, kept on going to the well for their own intellectual and spiritual growth.
They kept on learning, kept on teaching, and mentored the next generation of leaders to follow in their footsteps.
Some, like Anne Bohlke, even found their way to the high school gym on Friday nights to watch their grandchildren play some basketball.
With homecoming season upon us, let’s give thanks for our schools and all they mean to our community. And let’s remember with gratitude the men and women who have stood at the front of the class, helping to make those schools vital with their unique and varied talents. May God bless them all.
Andy Raun is editor and news director at the Hastings Tribune. Contact him at 402-303-1419 or araun@hastingstribune.com.