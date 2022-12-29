So, here we are, mere days, until the end of question-asking season.
That’s one of many possible nicknames for this “three holidays in six weeks” stretch to end the year. A couple of the reasons why, we’ve already discussed here.
As Thanksgiving approached, the big question on everyone’s mind was, “Where are you going for Thanksgiving?”
That gave way to the next holiday and inquiring minds wanting to find out, “What do want for Christmas?”
And that brings us to this weekend and Sunday’s celebration of the arrival of a New Year.
With that you have surely been asked already, “Are you making any New Year’s resolutions?”
Ah, yes, the resolutions.
Those promises to ourselves that we will somehow magically use the arrival of a new year to pledge to make ourselves healthier, wealthier, wiser and just a lot more enjoyable to be around.
If you answered yes, you are among the 38.5-percent of people who make resolutions.
I don’t think I’ve ever seriously made New Year’s resolutions.
I most certainly have never written them down and consulted that list regularly to see how I’m doing. Although, if you’re serious about doing them, that is exactly what you should do.
In fact, before I give you the most popular resolutions made to see if any inspire you to try, a little background on their success level.
According to the website Discover Happy Habits, 25% fail within the first week.
After one month, 64% of people are still hanging in there and living by their resolutions.
But, alas, by this time next year, no more than 12 percent of people will have successfully abided by their New Year’s resolutions.
A little over a third failed because they set unrealistic goals, another third didn’t keep track of their progress, almost one-in-four forgot their resolutions and 10 percent made too many.
Lack of planning is also cited as a major reason why most New Year’s resolutions fail.
I guess that would eliminate the ones spontaneously made on New Year’s Day. So, waking up feeling lousy from the night before and saying, “I’m never doing that again” likely won’t guarantee that sometime within the next 12 months you won’t again wake up with a terrible headache, queasy stomach and wondering why you have the taste of cheap cigars lingering in your mouth.
But enough of the negative vibes.
Making resolutions can be healthful, constructive ways to kick off a new trip around the sun. People have been doing it since the ancient Babylonians in 4000 B.C.
The most popular in 2022, according to statista.com, revolved around living healthier, followed by personal improvement or happiness.
Who wouldn’t want to make improvements in each of those areas the next 12 months?
My internet research revealed a number of suggestions of ways to improve your chances of sticking to your resolutions.
You will want to be specific as to what they are, write them down, limit your resolutions to a manageable amount — don’t try to change ALL of those bad habits at one time — and break them into smaller, measurable amounts.
So, without further ado, according to the Go Skills website, these are the most popular New Year’s resolutions:
u Exercise more.
u Lose weight
u Get organized.
u Learn a new skill or hobby.
u Live life to the fullest.
u Save more money/spend less money.
u Quit smoking.
u Spend more time with family and friends.
u Travel more.
u Read more.
Some meet the “specific and measurable” guidelines better than others, but hey – it’s a start.
If these don’t hit home, then hit the Internet. A simple search can result in a lot more lists.
But be careful with those searches.
I saw multiple lists. One of which was “27 Resolutions You Can Actually Keep This Year.” Number one on the list was “schedule more girl time.”
I’m afraid if I keep that resolution, I’ll have an easy time achieving their number two recommendation, which was spend more time outside.
If I was scheduling “girl time” in 2023, my wife would see to it I’d be living outside in the doghouse.
So, guys, maybe don’t consult the Country Living website for your resolution ideas.
I just ask that you resolve to do one thing: Have a Happy New Year!