So, what are you doing for Christmas?
Yea, I know, it was just last week I was asking about your Thanksgiving plans.
We even went over the rules of hosting the main meal and how to obtain bragging rights. (One of you won with pictorial evidence of 90 people at your home.)
But this might be the even bigger question. In fact, just when do you start making Christmas plans?
Sometimes it can be easy and fall into a routine.
For years, our little family knew that if it was an even-numbered year, we were spending Christmas with my family.
Odd number years and it was off to the in-laws. (I once tried to make a connection between ODD years and in-laws, but it wasn’t received very warmly so I never brought it up again — but it made it easier for me to remember.)
It’s a system we still try to keep intact, but it is getting increasingly more difficult.
Dynamics change through the years as we lose loved ones and others are added to our families. As patriarchs and matriarchs of the families leave us, that one strong thread down the middle needs to be replaced.
Some families are scattered to all corners of the country, if not the world, making it more of a logistical nightmare to facilitate a large gathering.
Throw in the fact that Christmas is anchored on December 25 and can be any day of the week, and it is more of a challenge.
This year Christmas is on a Sunday. Many working people will no doubt have Monday off – you know, for “the holiday” — but not everyone.
It all contributes to the fact that before you have put the leftover turkey in your favorite Tupperware container to take home, you had better be getting out your calendars and start the planning.
It’s worse for those who don’t have first claim on Christmas Day.
Finding a different day to celebrate the holiday is tantamount to solving the secrets of the universe.
That’s played out on one side of our family as everyone seems to have something going on every weekend until well into the New Year.
Big shock there, huh?
I always have been one to accept that you don’t absolutely have to gather on December 25 – or even the 24th — to have a “Christmas” celebration.
Just so long as you can get most everyone together, the celebration can commence.
Having said that, I don’t think whoever draws the hosting duties is really going to want to keep their Christmas decorations up until February just to accommodate everyone’s calendar.
I’ll leave the “Christmas in July” concept up to the furniture stores for their summer sales.
I’m sure most of you have a fail-safe system and I hope it holds up through the years.
And I hope you don’t think even now, in the very first days of December, is too early to get too worked up over it.
But just as I was writing that last sentence, the TV in a nearby room featured someone singing “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” … so here we go.
So get the last of those ornaments up and get reach out to everyone you need to touch base with.
Get those calendars out so next time I ask, “What are you doing for Christmas?’, you’ll be ready with a stress-free answer.
And speaking of looking a lot like Christmas, we got a little dose of it earlier this week with a nasty little coating of ice on our roads and sidewalks and some snowfall to boot.
While seeing on social media and other outlets about multiple car accidents, overpasses blocked, roads closed, semis jack-knifed and more, I had to wonder: Is the ability to drive on snow and ice the only knowledge or skill we lose when we don’t use them for eight months or so?
It seems like every year someone comments on people “forgetting” how to drive on snow.
Sure, we didn’t have to do it since March, but we shouldn’t need a refresher course.
Easy for me to say. I just stayed home with my feet up in my recliner.
Now that I remember how to do.