So, shall we talk about the heat?
What’s that? Too easy?
I should come up with something more original than to talk about how stinking hot it has been this week?
Well, let’s face it. What else have you been talking about this week?
Unless you just got back from some amazing trip, won the lottery, became a parent or grandparent — barring all these and just a few more — most of your decent conversations this week probably centered on the weather.
Notice I said “decent” conversations. That leaves out talking about work in most cases.
Sure, you may have had conversations about work right away with co-workers, but secretly you were thinking work is boring and you wondered if there was some way you could work the heat wave into the conversation.
I guess that’s what we call it, right? A heatwave?
According to the National Weather Service web site, “A heat wave is a period of abnormally hot weather generally lasting more than two days. Heat waves can occur with or without high humidity. They have potential to cover a large area, exposing a high number of people to hazardous heat.”
Well, I said check, check and check to their qualifications.
The Hastings Weather Service office says we’re having the hottest six-day stretch in 35 years.
Our little run of days with temperatures over 100 is impressive enough, but we should consider ourselves lucky we weren’t here in 1934 (well, most of us, anyway).
That’s when there was an 18-day run of over 100-degree days in Hastings. I’m not sure my 1934 air conditioner would be able to keep up.
Imagine that, it would continue to be over 100 degrees every day from now until September 7th, well after Labor Day.
Where do we think we are? Phoenix?
If we had that long of a run right now, they would be pushing high school football and softball seasons back to Christmas Day.
So, I guess we have established that it has been hot. (Heck, I’m writing this at 11:30 at night and my computer says it’s still 84 degrees outside.)
I’ll take their word for it. I’m told if I go outside, I will instantly suffer from heat stroke. Or heat exhaustion, I’m not sure which.
I think the TV has been on for at least a dozen news stories explaining the difference this week, but I kind of tuned them out.
Another thing about the heat wave is that it apparently it is making earth worms delirious.
There has been an unusually high number of them crawling from the comfort of the grass out onto the driveway.
I haven’t tested it, but I’m pretty sure the driveway is nearing “egg-frying” heat levels. It is definitely “worm-frying” levels.
They don’t seem to last there. I’ve tried to rescue some back to better conditions, but I’m afraid I’ve been too late.
I could have had a heck of fishing trip if I had gotten to them in time, except for one big thing … I don’t fish.
Speaking of egg-frying levels of driveway heat, why haven’t I seen that news story yet during this heat wave?
Don’t tell me all the reporters are so busy with real stories that no one yet has tried to fry an egg on the sidewalk.
Come on, wasn’t that taught in Journalism 101 — when it’s extremely hot, go fry an egg.
We could quickly get the temperatures back to near freezing levels if only it would go down one-degree for every time we’ve heard some form of the word “hydrate” over the past week or so.
Stay hydrated. Don’t forget to hydrate. Be careful or you will dehydrate.
I’ve heard it all this week from people who apparently truly have my health at heart.
Don’t get me wrong. I’m guzzling water like crazy. But have you heard the work hydrate so much in past years?
Through it all, we know the conditions can best be summed up in two words: It’s summer.
We know full well things can and will change fast. So, hang in there a little longer.
By the time you read this, our 100-degree days could be over.
Check back with me September 7th to be sure.