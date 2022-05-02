I haven’t had a byline in the paper in a few weeks. You may have noticed.
That’s very strange for me, but work isn’t life and life isn’t work.
My dad, who passed away April 23, told me that when I entered the professional world.
His work-life balance wasn’t the greatest. He wanted his kids’ to be.
That’s a tough task in the newspaper world. Especially the small, locally-owned newspaper world.
I love the Tribune. But the Tribune can’t love me back. It’s an inanimate object. A job is a job is a job. Life is everything else.
My dad loved the Tribune, too. He had an in with the sports editor. He could complain as much as he wanted.
I’ll miss his criticism, his commentary, and his replies to my tweets from sporting events.
If I didn’t have enough cell service to tweet updates, he’d send a text: “No twitter?”
He was a homer. Any Tribland team he’d cheer for.
He was my biggest fan, too.
Rest in peace, Dad.
A note on hockey. Yes, hockey.
The Tri-City Storm hockey team takes the ice Friday night for its opening game in the Western Conference Finals of the Clark Cup Playoffs.
You might not have known that, although there was a story in Monday’s Tribune about it.
The Storm deserve more recognition. Despite being located in Kearney, the team is called Tri-City. It’s supposed to be the team representing Kearney, Grand Island and Hastings.
I know what it looks like now, too. We, however, are not a fairweather newspaper.
We cover losers and we cover winners.
But to the fault of many — including myself, the Tribune sports editor, we have not shown much love to our hockey-playing neighbors.
Stories on the Storm are littered through editions of the Tribune since the team began play in 2000.
We were there for the team’s first home game in its new arena, a 4-3 loss to Des Moines Nov. 18, 2000. That came after 12 straight road games to start the season while what is now the Viaero Center was finished.
Four-thousand, seven-hundred-and-fifty fans filed into the ice center that November night. There was a 30-minute delay prior to puck drop to allow fans to find their seats.
I wonder how many fandoms were formed — even solidified — following those 60 minutes of hockey.
I wonder how many people in the Tri-Cities even care about hockey — or the Storm.
Before 1999, when the Storm were announced as an expansion franchise to the amateur United States Hockey League, Omaha’s Lancers had been playing for 13 seasons. Lincoln’s Stars started up in 1996.
Bringing hockey to Kearney, the furthest western location in the USHL, was a risk.
I imagine it still faces its challenges, like everything else. Hockey and Nebraska aren’t exactly synonymous.
But winning helps. The Storm tend to do that.
We were there in 2016 for the franchise’s Clark Cup victory over the Dubuque Fighting Saints.
The Clark Cup goes to the league playoff champion. The Storm have only won it once. They’ll try again this weekend.
The Anderson Cup, which Tri-City has won three times (2003-04, 18-19, 21-22), is awarded to the regular season champion.
The point is: we have been there for the important games. But we haven’t always been there.
That’s something I’d like to change once in a while, so long as our readers are OK with it and our staffing and space in the sports section allows it.
You tell me.
Let’s finish strong
State track is in two weeks.
Summer for some seniors starts as soon as next Monday. (Happy Mother’s Day, moms. The family gets to host a party for your kid and not you.)
Postseason baseball begins Thursday; soccer is already under way.
Golf and tennis are approaching their final tournaments, as well.
We finally have some rain. Better late than never, and, in my opinion, better than a dry, gusty day. Too many of those this spring, Mother Nature.
All I ask is no snow days in the next three weeks. Save those for the next cycle.
How ’bout them Sodbusters?
In a week we should have a better idea if we’ll have Hastings Sodbusters baseball games to entertain us this summer.
At least we’ll know if their season will begin on time — right now the home opener is slated for May 31; the season starts a week before that.
The team has a court date May 9 in Rapid City, South Dakota, as its saga to defect from the Expedition League continues
There’s no saying if that’ll be the definitive hearing or resolution with Steve Wagner, the owner of the Expedition League who was first sued by seven defectors and then countersued those teams for breach of contract.
The Sodbusters are attempting to play the inaugural season of Independence League Baseball, with teams in Omaha, Fremont, North Platte, Scottsbluff/Gering, Wyoming, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Idaho.
Say a prayer
Sutton junior Caleb Ladehoff was critically injured in a hunting accident over the weekend near Hamilton County. He remains in critical condition in Lincoln.
Say a prayer, send love to the Sutton community. Caleb is a three-sport athlete and son of boys basketball coach Jon Ladehoff.
Hamilton County Sheriff Jeremy McCoy said his office is investigating the incident with the assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol.