As we do most Octobers, my family made a trip up the Tom Osborne Expressway this past Saturday morning for the Harvest of Harmony Parade in downtown Grand Island.

Although it was a beautiful autumn day to stand streetside, my son, Aaron, and I headed straight for the Eddy Street underpass, newly reopened after several months of repairs, to watch dozens of middle school, high school and college bands approach their big left turn up Third Street toward the judges, the crowds and — up until 2019 — the TV cameras that traditionally pushed the sights and sounds of the parade live across much of Nebraska.

As is traditional, the Grand Island Senior High School marching band brought up the rear in the 80th annual Harvest of Harmony Parade in downtown Grand Island Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Around 100 bands, including 15 from Tribland schools, marched through the Eddy Street underpass as they traversed the parade route.
Precision
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0