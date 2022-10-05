A trombone flies in the air as the Bruning-Davenport marching band marks time in downtown Grand Island’s Eddy Street underpass during the 80th annual Harvest of Harmony Parade Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The march through the underpass is an impressive and memorable experience for band members.
A trombone flies in the air as the Bruning-Davenport marching band marks time in downtown Grand Island’s Eddy Street underpass during the 80th annual Harvest of Harmony Parade Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The march through the underpass is an impressive and memorable experience for band members.
As we do most Octobers, my family made a trip up the Tom Osborne Expressway this past Saturday morning for the Harvest of Harmony Parade in downtown Grand Island.
Although it was a beautiful autumn day to stand streetside, my son, Aaron, and I headed straight for the Eddy Street underpass, newly reopened after several months of repairs, to watch dozens of middle school, high school and college bands approach their big left turn up Third Street toward the judges, the crowds and — up until 2019 — the TV cameras that traditionally pushed the sights and sounds of the parade live across much of Nebraska.
It was Aaron, an enthusiastic fifth-grade trombonist, who requested we seek out the shadows of the underpass. I was only too happy to follow him. After all, I played the trombone myself back in the day, and I remember the magic that happens in that space as Union Pacific freight trains rumble overhead. So we left my wife, Ruth, and our daughter, Jordyn, up in the sunshine at the corner of Third and Eddy and went hunting for a lower perch.
Hunched over in our own little niche beneath the main bridge, Aaron and I spent a good 45 minutes peering out over the street far below, watching the bands approach from the north, then mark time waiting for their next opportunity to advance in the queue. We were in good company, with scores of other watchers doing much the same.
Bands entering the underpass descend alongside increasingly tall concrete retaining walls that return their sound. Then, as they pass beneath the railroad tracks, they are boxed in on both sides and overhead, with the opportunity to fill a concrete cavern with their own exuberant noise. In the musicians and spectators alike, hearts pound along with the base drums and adrenaline rises like the high notes of the trumpets.
The big smile on Aaron’s 11-year-old face showed me how he felt as each band passed. And for me at age 51, the chance to be there alongside him, sharing in this explosion of sound and color, was enough to bring tears.
Ruth and I marched for Minden High School more than 30 years ago. Under the leadership of Phil Fahrlander, the Whippets of our era were a high-performing, confident and extremely competitive squad. We went to events like Harvest of Harmony not just happy to be there, but looking to win something.
Parade days were serious business. Uniforms were pressed to perfection, shoes and horns were polished to a gleam, and everyone’s best effort was no mere aspiration, but the law. We weren’t loading those buses to go home satisfied with anything less than a superior rating.
Still, when we reached the Eddy Street underpass, for a few short minutes everything changed. We switched to a special percussion cadence just for that occasion, punctuated by verbal grunts from the band members. At that point, we weren’t looking for applause from the crowd, we weren’t gunning for top marks from the judges, and we weren’t aiming for a good look on the small screen. We were there for ourselves and for each other, to feel our own power resounding, and for the sheer joy of it.
As long as I live, I will never forget what it felt like to be a skinny 14-year-old farm boy marching in the front rank (Fahrlander’s trombones always marched in front), entering that chamber of echoes, hearing the sound of my own voice in the cadence, and feeling the rush so many thousands of Nebraska teenagers have felt over the generations. I remember feeling the rhythm in my bones, and understanding in a new and overwhelming way that I was part of something bigger, stronger and greater than myself. While my trombone now stays in its case most of the time, I still am part of something greater — just as we all are.
Saturday was the 80th anniversary of the Harvest of Harmony. Although the celebration is not in Tribland, it is infused in the memories of countless current and past residents of our region, whether they marched in a band of 200 (the largest I saw Saturday) or a band of five (the smallest). The opportunity to perform there is a gift Grand Island has given to our state’s young people, and one for which that community deserves our hearty thanks.
But the din inside the Eddy Street underpass? Well, Grand Island may have provided the concrete and rebar, but it can’t take the credit for that sensory feast. That’s a gift we have given ourselves in our youth, at a time of life when nothing seems impossible — and, thanks be to God, a gift young people can share with those who want to feel 14 just one more time. It’s music to my ears.