It’s very sad we’re writing opinions on LB 574.
I would begin with a very simple honest question.
How many boys or girls do you know who were born the opposite gender?
How many biological 12-year-old girls are really boys?
Sorry, that’s two questions. I apologize for that.
California SB 107 allows minors to receive medical gender transitions without parental consent.
In 2015, Oregon passed a bill allowing minors to undergo life-changing gender reassignment surgery without parental consent.
There is a mental health issue at the root of this and suicide is definitely a mental health issue.
I end with this: What person, parent, doctor, counselor, would recommend gender transition procedures?
Just think of all the children who may be disfigured without this bill.
Mike Anderson
Hastings