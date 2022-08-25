It was one of the memorable scenes from the 1979 movie “The Jerk.”
I was going to refer to it as the “otherwise forgettable” movie, but for some it was a classic.
Good cast, good director — what the heck, Rotten Tomatoes gives it an 83% favorable rating.
Anyway, Steve Martin — as the jerk — realizes the nature of the delivery that sets before him.
“The new phone books are here! The new phone books are here!”
Martin’s character (let’s just say he’s not the brightest light in the chandelier) looks into the new phone book and sees his name and number listed, a first time for him.
“Now, I’m somebody”, he exclaims.
It’s a scene I recalled this past weekend as I felt a similar rush of excitement. (OK, “rush of excitement” is a little hyperbole, maybe a touch of excitement).
Anyway, I once again have a current and active library card.
I’m somebody!
I don’t know how long it has been since I tried to use my Hastings Public Library card.
I was impressed enough that I was able to find it. It was long ago banished to the junk drawer with other cards that at one time were expendable as I was clearing out my wallet for a trip or some such reason.
It’s not that I have been a stranger to the library itself. There have been times in the past I would stop in to read newspapers or magazines to help pass a little time.
I particularly enjoyed a few times a year stopping in to flip through the Sunday New York Times (especially before a visit to there).
As the library underwent their recent renovation, I enjoyed doing a number of stories and “live shots” from there in my previous TV reporter capacity.
But it apparently has been some time since I’ve tried to check something out from the library.
Now that I’m retired, I have more time and motivation to read.
A friend suggested a particular book to me and I decided to head to the library to see if it was available.
An online check showed that it was, but seeing is believing and it was a quiet Sunday afternoon.
I checked at the desk and was told I wasn’t on their roster of current card holders.
At that precise moment in time, I had no check-out powers. I was told my cousin’s wife’s name was listed.
I thought about asking if we could just use her power, just in case I lose the book and she would be on the lam, but I didn’t think they would go for that.
Besides, getting back into their good graces was easy enough.
I filled out a short form, was able to still keep the actual card I still had from the past and — TA-DA! — I was somebody.
A bonafide, library card carrying member of society.
Within seconds, I was at the automated, do-it-yourself check-out screens and was able to walk right out the door with “their” book without setting off any alarms or causing me to have to go to confession.
Of course, now having that card opens up the world for me.
If you haven’t been to a public library lately, you may be surprised at all the features available. It’s much more that a bunch of books on shelves, although there is a lot of that.
Plus, it ends up I was ahead of the times by a couple weeks.
I was on the library web site a little while ago checking out planned activities on their calendar, and noticed that September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month.
According to the web site:
“Having a library card is your passport to a world of opportunities! The Hastings Public Library is the home to thousands of printed and digital materials, genealogical research databases, story times, classes, events, music, movies, author talks...”
Couldn’t have said it better myself.
So, there you go. If you’re not a member of the library card carrying populous, maybe now is the time.
I already have an idea in mind for my next book search.
I’d tell you, but I’m afraid you’d go get a card and take it from me.