“Picture Day."
It’s amazing how, even at the ripe old age of — well, never mind how ripe my old age is — those two words still produce feelings of anxiety.
It all came rushing back this week.
Our church is in the process of updating our parish directory.
You probably know what I mean.
It’s the semi-regular publication of pictures of members of the church.
You make an appointment, get your family picture taken, they use one for the new directory and offer you one freebie — plus the opportunity to buy any of a number of shapes and sizes of additional pictures.
As your appointed date nears, the pressure mounts: “What should we wear for the photo?”
“Do we go formal or casual?”
“Do I smile or play it cool?”
So many things to consider.
It’s not unlike those days many years ago when it was picture day at school.
Photographers come through to take a snapshot that will be immortalized forever in the yearbook.
A permanent chronicle of the year-to-year changes of those most awkward years of your life.
Not only are they in the yearbook, but more than likely they’re posted right next to each other in a photo montage at your graduation party.
Hairstyles change. Your sense of style changes.
Since it’s a one-shot, take-it-or-leave it deal, invariably at least one year has you making a strange face, or looking the wrong way.
Especially back in my day where you didn’t have the luxury of digital photography.
There was no instant look at the result with a chance for a quick redo. You posed, the camera flashed, and you went away just hoping you weren’t about to be embarrassed with a photo that will follow you forever.
Maybe you were going through a weird phase with an experimental haircut.
Maybe a societal statement was being made by your clothes.
And then there’s the year everyone says, “Wait a minute, is that supposed to be a moustache?”
A point for pride if you’re a guy. A photo to forget if you’re a girl.
All the years of anxiety are multiplied and culminated by the ultimate photo shoot — senior pictures.
Senior pictures have become more complex in this digital photo age.
There are multiple wardrobe changes, dozens of props, a handful of locations to travel to.
Stories are being told one photo — which, of course is worth a thousand words — at a time.
I still smile at the picture of our son taken with his drum set out on the airport runway, complete with a photo shop plane flying overhead.
In my day, you went to the photo studio downtown in your finest suit and posed for a few different shots.
Weeks later you got the proofs back, and from there chose your one “senior photo."
I went with the serious look, a non-smiling sideways look at the camera. I kept a proof that was a smiling, much livelier pose.
If I ever have the occasion to see our senior yearbook, I still wish I would have gone with the smiling pose.
It’s funny how people now seeing that photo will invariably comment on the fact I had hair.
What, you think I was born with this six-inch wide part on the top of my head?
The side story to that is I had the picture taken just before my senior year started.
I got my end of the summer haircut for the picture.
And about a week later was sent back to the barber when the catholic school officials deemed me to still have too much hair over the ears and over the collar.
At least photo anxiety now is a much rarer experience than the annual school days.
The parish directory seems to be about an every 10-year deal. All the more reason to get it right.
For years, people will browse through the directory, maybe kids making a rare visit home. You hope you don’t become the picture they keep going back to for a good laugh.
Plus, let’s face it.
At our age, I’d better get it right. It just might be the photo they crop to use for my obituary.
I hope my hairstyle isn’t too embarrassing.