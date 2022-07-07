It’s not the kind of landmark that needs noted, but a few days ago was the one-year anniversary of my joining the ranks of the retired.
I’ve made it around the sun once without a job and am coming through it alright.
One thing I did notice about retirement recently — I like the uniform.
This has become especially obvious here in the summer months.
There are variations for certain situations, of course, but right now most days call for shorts, sandals and a T-shirt.
Now and then, I see someone in traffic headed off to their next appointment in their shirt and tie, and I feel both smug and sorry at the same time.
A couple of Fridays ago, my wife and I were getting ready to go out and grab a bite to eat.
Looking into the closet, I grabbed a comfortable polo shirt for something different.
As I put it on, I realized it had been six days (since we went to church the previous weekend) since I had on a shirt that had a collar.
There never would have been a streak like that back in my working days.
Last Saturday, we went to church and then decided neither one of us wanted to be the cook for the night, so we went out to grab some dinner (I detect a trend here).
Rather than go home and change clothes, we just went straight there.
By the time we were finished and headed home, I think my legs were starting to get a little jumpy.
Who knows, maybe even developing some sort of rash.
After all, I had long pants on for over two hours! Had to be another month of June record.
We were home soon enough to change into my comfortable “around-the-home” shorts before permanent damage could be incurred.
My varied working career saw a variety of “dress codes” as part of the daily routine.
A first foray into television was alright for jeans part of the time, with shirt and tie up above as needed.
An early sales job was the my only real stint in the “suit and tie” world.
As the product evolved and the clientele changed, so too did the guidelines.
Eventually dress pants, polo shirts and the occasional shirt and tie were the way to go.
The last few working years — back in the TV news biz — had me in dress pants and some polo, some shirt and tie.
And eventually back to suits — but only for a couple hours of the day. Then, at the very least, the tie was loosened.
So, I’ve seen all levels of dress codes and not to be repetitive, but the shorts and T-shirt has become my favorite.
Shortly after I retired, I cleared out the T-shirt drawer a little bit and a small pile of them made it to the donation pile.
As I get deeper in this new era, I’m almost short of T-shirts, especially here in this fine Nebraska summer where a few hours of outside work in the yard, or a good walk, quickly make the long-term wearing of the shirt not a wise idea.
That just means I may have to get moving on a combination of two things frequently associated with retirement — casual dress and travel.
What a great solution!
I just have to travel more so I can buy more souvenir T-shirts of places I’ve been.
An April trip saw me come home with two new T-shirts and regrets for the one I left behind.
Next chance I have to buy a “Savannah Bananas” T-shirt, I’m going to do it.
I should have known I was ready for shorts and T-shirts season.
I practiced for it during the winter.
Only then it was wind pants (sounds better than sweat pants, don’t you think?) and long sleeve T-shirts.
That was easily the “at home” dress.
And the longer I got used to it, the easier it became to run those quick errands without switching to blue jeans.
I’ll still gladly dress up whenever the situation calls for it, I won’t be attending any weddings in sweat pants.
But, until then, I salute the retirement uniform.