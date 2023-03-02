It was an astute comment and one that left me with two reactions: one, I should perform an audit; and two, that just might lead to this week’s column.
I’ve been going to physical therapy lately while working to strengthen a shoulder injury.
As a small thing aimed at breaking up the monotony a little bit, I’ve worked my way through my T-shirt supply, wearing a different one most every day.
The therapist stuck with the chore of leading my rehab made the comment the other day that, “You have an interesting collection of destination themed shirts.” (On that particular day, Seattle was the featured location.)
We agreed that is part of the fun of visiting someplace new — buying the souvenir T-shirt to remind yourself and others where you have been.
But a quick look around the room showed that the T-shirt can represent so much more.
There was the guy with a shirt about a motorcycle rally (hope that’s not why he was getting his shoulder worked on).
There was the teenager with a message of hope. And the person who will need a few more sessions before they are ready once again for “Wayne State Track and Field.”
That’s where the idea for the audit came from.
I would go to my overstuffed T-shirt drawer(s) and see what I had.
For auditing purposes, I created three main categories: T-shirts that represent someplace visited; those pertaining to an event (i.e. – a concert); and those that show your support of a special cause or something you are a fan of.
Here are the totally unscientific findings.
Eleven of my T-shirts are like the one noted by the therapist — locations visited.
Since retiring, we’ve tried to do a little more traveling, and that has resulted in commemorative T-shirts being purchased.
From places as big as the aforementioned Seattle to as small as Luckenbach, Texas (where I saw neither Willie, Waylon nor the boys) my attire says, “Been there, bought the T-shirt”.
I can do one better than that when it comes to T-shirts that commemorate an event, There are 12 of them.
That category is greatly assisted by the fact I volunteer each year at an Irish Festival in my wife’s hometown and at the Sertoma 8-Man All-Star football game and am the lucky recipient on a regular basis of T-shirts from them (leading to yet another category we’ll discuss in a little bit).
Both of those categories are eclipsed, though, by the support category — causes or teams I wish to express support toward.
I’m thinking that would be a top category for many of you, as well. I know lots of people who have plenty of Husker shirts in their possession.
People who know me well know that my college sports support veers a different way.
I do have two T-shirts in my collection with a Husker theme — and both of them refer to the marching band.
However, my school of choice is Creighton University.
I have five Bluejays themed T-shirts (not counting a few polos, pullover shirts, jackets and more).
Between those, along with shirts from my son’s high school, shirts supporting Alzheimer’s Walks and more, there are 16 shirts in the support category.
I’m not sure what that breakdown says about me, other that the fact it may be time to thin out the T-shirt supply a little bit.
The only one’s that can get a little embarrassing are those with dates on them.
Every time I put on a comfortable, around the house, long-sleeve T-shirt from the 2009 State Cross County Meet, I hope people don’t look real close and do the math on the age of my wardrobe.
There is one other sub-category.
This is separate because it doubles up shirts from the other three main categories.
That, of course, would be everyone’s favorite: the free T-shirt.
Who doesn’t like a free shirt? That’s the category mentioned earlier.
By my count, 14 of my T-shirts were freebies.
One shirt even rings the bell for all three of the main categories: it’s a Creighton (place) Pink-out (event) shirt noting the fight against cancer (support). And, best of all, it was free!
Maybe I’ll wear that one to my next therapy session.