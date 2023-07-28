I will respond to Ginny Stutnik's rebuttal to my original letter, which if you look on the Hastings Citizen's Chat Facebook page my opinion piece has caused a lot of stir, both positive and negative.
Ginny cited the population of Brunswick, GA, where I live. I literally do not live in Brunswick.
My address is listed as Brunswick, as most of the county is listed as Brunswick, which has one post office and multiple zip codes.
Yes, Brunswick is a small town. Yet if you leave the proper city limits one would not notice a change in residential and commercial boundaries.
Brunswick rests in Glynn County and the population is roughly 85,000 and encompasses two barrier islands — St Simons and Jekyll Island and the mainland.
Nine professional PGA golfers live in the county.
If one was to use Google maps or other satellite imagery online, one can truly see the geographic size of the community.