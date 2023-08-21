Here's a story about a building in a nice, little Midwest town.
The staff in the building started planning in 2020 or before for a different floor plan. This seems logical to plan ahead but somewhere in the planning process the staff forgot about building upkeep.
In 2023, the staff decided to let the owners of the building know that the roof leaks, the basement leaks, it has radon and mold issues, the sidewalk is heaving and there's concern that the drive-through lane could cave in.
When the owners realized the condition of the building they were shocked and dismayed. How could this be?
Some of their most esteemed staff occupied this very building that once was a prestigious bank.
So the staff had a plan but it didn't include building upkeep. They opened the building up for tours so everyone could see what happens when you neglect the care of a building.
After that, the staff decided the mold was too much of a health risk even though they survived the COVID 19 pandemic in that very building.
So they moved to other locations in town, and the owners have to pay the rent for the other locations.
So which option would you think the staff was planning? Which option would you think the owners would choose?
Which option would you choose if you were paying for it (and you are)?