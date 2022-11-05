Nebraska has one of the better public education systems in the nation.
We have this because many of our legislators and state level educators have minimized the damage from federal legislation, like No Child Left behind and its successors. Sometimes heroically.
These same people have also stood up to the lobbyists for the charter school and private (religious) school industries that have destroyed public education in so many states.
We need to elect Danielle Helzer as the District 6 representative to the State Board of Education.
Helzer will continue the work of so many of the State Board of Education members who faced down the lobbyists and minimized the damage from the federal government’s nutty laws.
These federal laws have produced nothing positive for our children’s performance and have severely damaged the teaching profession.
Helzer doesn’t have a political agenda as her opponent has.
Her opponent supports home schooling, a scheme that is only available to the wealthy.
Why on earth would her opponent run for the state board of education, that sets policy for public schools, when she supports home schooling and other education schemes like charter and private schools.
Maybe she is their candidate not ours.
Helzer will not change our state standards to hide our history, which at times has been ugly and at other times beautiful. She will not do book burning.
District 6 and specifically Hastings and Grand Island need her to continue to protect our children’s education.