So, just how much do you trust your technology?
Anyone over, let’s say 40 years old, is probably still a little amazed at the technological advances we’ve all witnessed.
Computers not only in every home, but in our pockets, as well.
Our phones have gone from something attached to the wall by a cord to high-powered computers we carry around for everything from Internet browsing to message trading to picture taking and — once in a great while — making phone calls.
We have video on demand, cars that practically drive themselves, talking appliances, health monitors on our wrists and so much more.
But are you blindly loyal to your technology?
It was a question that crossed my mind again this week as much of our state was getting blanketed with snow.
If I’m reading between the lines right, some over-sized portions of trust were given to technology.
Between technology in our cars or our phones, most of us have access to map apps that can guide us on our way.
Type in your destination and your best route is set and turn-by-turn directions are given.
Well, during a couple of snow storms this season, Interstate 80 — that main thoroughfare for people trying to get through Nebraska as fast as they can — has been closed to all traffic.
Rather than sit the storm out and await the re-opening of the Interstate, I envision people scrambling to their map apps to see if they can outsmart the system.
Little do they know, this is a rather large state.
The storm before this most recent one saw an out-of-state traveler get stranded in the snow west of Valentine, some 100 miles north of the Interstate, thinking they were driving around the closed road.
I’m thinking they checked their map app, saw that just two highways away was another route west.
Well, if you’re from New England, that’s fine … two highways away is probably 10 miles from where you are.
When it’s the Nebraska Sandhills, that next main highway is a bit of a drive. But the map app told them to head that way.
During this week’s storm, Custer County officials tried to nip similar situations in the bud.
They sent a message out on Twitter telling people trying to get around the closed Interstate not to come their way.
They said their highways were blocked, their hotels were full and don’t try it.
The map app may have said go to Broken Bow since it’s “just north” of I-80 at Lexington.
Sounds like a good time to ditch the technology and stay put. State troopers and tow-truck drivers sent out to rescue stranded drivers would probably appreciate it.
A couple other “map app thoughts” not related to snow.
I wish the ones I use had a pause button.
I’ll use the app even when I know how to get where I’m going because I like how it tells me how many miles are left to my destination and what time I should arrive.
And, well, because I’m kind of a geek.
But when you pull off the road for lunch, or gas, or a “rest” stop, the app voice gets a little testy.
“As soon a possible, make a U-turn.” Or, “turn here”, over and over again.
Why can’t I just tell it that it’s lunchtime and we’ll get back to the prescribed route soon.
Maybe it’s because the little voice is mad for the times I’ve messed with them a little bit.
For example, the new south bypass around Lincoln is now finished. I knew that from reading the news.
The map app hasn’t gotten the memo yet.
At Christmas, we used the new highway to get to the far southeast edge of Lincoln.
The poor map lady was beside herself trying to figure out what we were doing seemingly driving off the road for miles.
Eventually she gave up.
I could almost hear her saying, “Fine, you want to ruin your car in these fields, you’re on your own.”
I hope it’s not a vengeful app. Next time I’m in a strange city they could really mess with me.
Maybe I should trust the technology.
Anybody know if I can trust the “Popcorn” setting on my microwave?