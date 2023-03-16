I considered a couple of ways to get this conversation started.
One was to say I’ve found another of the keys of life as a retired person. Something that’s common to many people in that group and can be summed up in one word.
The other is there is a one-word free pass to help you get out of the house or a task. And they’re the same word.
Cards.
Whether shuffling up a deck of 52 cards (54 with the jokers) or clicking buttons on the computer, most of us are familiar with playing cards.
From the simple War or King’s Corners that you can play with the youngsters, to Seven-card Stud or similar games to facilitate some gambling, cards are there for us.
I’ve filled in as a sub a few times the last couple of months for a group of (mostly) retired guys who get together to play for a couple hours one afternoon a week.
It’s a great getaway, a chance for socializing and keeps us all on our toes.
So, as mentioned above, cards is there for retired people and all you have to say is, “I have to play cards with the guys,” for a nearly guaranteed way out.
Household tasks just have to be put on hold.
It makes you wonder just how long people have been “playing cards” to help pass time. Well, quite some time it seems.
According to an article on the website Playingcarddecks.com, playing cards can be traced back to at least around the year 1000 in the Far East, mainly China.
It took a progression of countries and time for the deck to take on the look that we are all familiar with.
The article explains cards came to Europe in the late 1300’s.
As recently as the early 1400’s, there are records of religious sermons “denouncing” cards — and dice — for their relation to gambling. (Would this be a bad time to note that the group I’ve been playing with is from our church?)
Evidence of card-playing traveled from Italy to Germany to France to England, each area leaving their mark.
France gave us our current four suits in red and black, England gave them their current names.
Cards started appearing in the U.S. in the early 1800’s. And here’s a big surprise … it was the U.S. that added two jokers to the deck.
My family didn’t play a lot of cards, but my mom was in a Bridge Club.
When it was her turn to host, we all knew to close our bedrooms doors and, if possible, find somewhere else to be.
You see, in the 1960’s … well, let’s just say a few of those ladies were smokers.
My wife’s family was more into card playing and they got me into it more.
For as many stories as there are about playing cards, there are even more variations of games to play.
Pitch is a popular game, with a lot of variety.
Ten-point, four-point, 13-point … you name it, someone has their favorite way to play pitch. (Although, 10-point is the only true way.)
The same can be said for rummy, and its many varieties.
Rummy was a popular one for my mother-in-law and many of our weekend visits to her house wouldn’t end until a few Sunday afternoon hands of rummy.
I’m not going to insinuate that she was capable of bending the rules a little in her favor, but the variety played there was commonly referred to as “Grandma’s Rummy.”
Sometimes we may even go to extreme lengths to get in a card game to fill in time.
There were two times in my TV broadcasting career that some of us were snowed in at the station.
The first time we resorted to cutting up cardboard boxes and drawing the markings so we could play through the night.
The second time it happened, we had a deck of cards stashed away.
Electronic card games have taken our pastime to another level. The only thing is, now you don’t need human interaction.
Hearts, cribbage and solitaire are all available on my tablet right now.
At least it keeps me sharp so I’m ready the next time someone says, “Want to play cards?” — and get me out of doing chores.