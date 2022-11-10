I speak in support of and concurring with the City of Hastings Panning Commissions and its overwhelming support of the casino developers newest plan for a casino to be built in Hastings to the north of Walmart.
The development company has bent over backwards in making changes that fit well into our future plans and needs in order to grow Hastings.
This includes long term growth in businesses for our community. I believe those who rise in opposition to the casino are the same individuals who are against growth in this community.
I have lived in Hastings for nearly 25 years now and have watched the Tri-Cities grow, with the exception of Hastings.
The population is stagnant, the opportunities come and go, and we sit here and lose out to surrounding communities.
I am all for growth, jobs, lower taxes and another reason to put Hastings on the map as a destination city, which a casino will certainly do.
Our planners have spoken favorably and now is the time for our city council to do the same and welcome development through this casino opportunity.
It is high time for new money to speak to the needs of growing Hastings, as this is our opportunity to do so.
Please tell your city council to approve the proposed casino.
Our time has come to be supportive and put “Let’s Grow Hastings” into action finally by approving the casino development and our future.