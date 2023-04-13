Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Windy with sunshine. High 87F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.