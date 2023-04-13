Now here’s an idea I can squarely get behind, albeit it comes about due to sad news.
There have been news reports recently from multiple sources that Camp Augustine, a Boy Scout camp located along the banks of the Platte River between Hastings and Grand Island, is in dire financial straits.
The Scouts organization acknowledges that the camp is losing money on a regular basis and may soon be sold.
As a former assistant leader for my son’s Scout troop, this saddens me.
Camp Augustine may have a flaw or two, but it’s one of my favorite places. That’s born mainly from the camping experiences I had there through the years with my son and others.
Camp Augustine has been a Scout camp for decades.
Recent years have seen a cut-back in activities there — week-long summer camps for older Scouts have ceased — and rumors have been swirling that it was for sale.
Enter the City of Grand Island.
The mayor there says it is looking into buying the property and gifting it back to the State of Nebraska.
Nebraska Game and Parks oversees the use of Mormon Island State Recreation Area, which is — more or less — adjacent to the Scout camp property.
The idea is to make an even larger recreation area.
I’ll go one step further. I say it’s time for a full-blown state park along the Platte River in central Nebraska.
I’ve long thought central Nebraska has been getting the short end of the stick when it comes to state parks.
There are eight state parks in the Nebraska Game and Parks system. They are (names shortened for space): Chadron, Mahoney, Ft. Robinson, Indian Cave, Niobrara, Platte River, Ponca and Smith Falls.
Notice anything there?
None of them are in what I would call Central Nebraska.
Chadron and Ft. Rob are just 35 miles apart in the Panhandle.
That’s nothing compared to Mahoney and Platte River — two parks just seven-and-a-half miles apart and utilized mainly by people from the Lincoln and Omaha metro areas.
Granted these parks are beautiful, located in scenic areas and well used. So, too, I contend, would be a state park taking up a swath of land north of Interstate 80 between the two “Grand Island” exits.
Mormon Island is a nice, tree-filled area with a couple of lakes for fishing and lots of camp sites for campers and tents.
Add to that what Camp Augustine would bring to the table. Already there is a small lake, swimming pool, archery range, shooting range, high line course with a zip line finish, cabins, camp sites and more.
In addition to Mormon Island and Augustine, it’s my understanding the state already owns the rest of the land between the exits and adjacent to the parks.
Throw that in, too, including yet another lake that would be great for canoe and paddleboat users, and you have more than a state recreation area.
You have the makings of a really nice state park. Something for the people of central Nebraska, and beyond, to enjoy closer to home.
It would take a commitment (a.k.a. — money) from our state leaders to make it happen, but come on, they’ve spent a lot of money for lesser ideas.
Maybe we don’t need a huge lake between Omaha and Lincoln to go along with their two state parks. Shift a little of that money this direction and we’ll make good use of it.
Improvements would need to be made, but that can happen with some creative financing and patience and time.
Heck, I’ll bet the state could even get the Scouts to provide some volunteer manpower to help their beloved camp site make a smooth transition.
So, there you have it. It’s time for a state park in Central Nebraska.
I’ve thought for some time that a site along the river near the Wood River/Shelton area might be good for development, but this Mormon Island/Camp Augustine idea is a thousand times better.
Write your state senators. It will be a boon for the entire area.
I hope those already moving to this end have good luck.
Besides state parks, we are lucky to also have 56 state recreation areas, as well.
But let’s give Mormon Island a promotion and get a ninth state park into the fold.