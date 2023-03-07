The article by Margery A. Beck in the Feb. 28 Hastings Tribune was upsetting and frightening to me. It was titled "Conservatives set sights on education takeover."
Our political leaders are seeking to drastically change the role of education in our state.
State vouchers for private schools, control of what books are allowed, and control, through the governor, of the Nebraska Education commissioner and members of the State Board of Education.
What is one to make of this?
I've pondered this and concluded that predominant white leaders are running scared and want to exclude the role of various minority groups and their role in the American experience from our history books as well as our democratic processes.
Statistics suggest that in due time the minorities will become the majority and do to us, the current majority, as we did to them.