So, I’ve been looking at the District 6 candidates for the State Board of Education and it seems the choice is very clear.
One candidate only has less than nine years of teaching experience.
So, I’ve been looking at the District 6 candidates for the State Board of Education and it seems the choice is very clear.
One candidate only has less than nine years of teaching experience.
Danielle Helzer feels it was her job to bring “political activism” to her classroom and has said she has a plan for teaching social justice?
I guess that means she’s all about the state controlling your kid’s education and indoctrinating them on how to be activists and protesters — you know, like those kids we see on national news smashing windows and burning police cars.
Sherry Jones has 35 years of teaching experience.
She promotes improvement in academics in our Nebraska schools, proficiency in math, sciences and language.
She’s concerned that too many of our young people are graduating from Nebraska schools without the basic knowledge needed to compete for jobs and advanced educational opportunities.
As a former teacher herself, Sherry wants to protect our teachers from being forced to teach things which, in good conscience, many do not want to teach.
And she feels that parents need a strong voice in their kid’s education.
It seems to me that Sherry Jones is the only candidate who really cares about our children’s future.
Jeff White
Grand Island