This letter is in response to Dave Hart's letter in the May 26 Hastings Tribune
Hart's letter was in response to one by Pat and Dick Kleiber in the May 25 Hastings Tribune regarding their opposition to the easy availability of assault-style weapons.
Hart points out that "Cain killed Abel with a rock," and "God blamed Cain and not the rock."
I read the account of Cain and Abel in Genesis and failed to see the mention of a rock.
Furthermore, I fail to see the equivalency between a rock and an AR-15 assault rifle.
How many persons would the killer in the school in Uvalde, Texas, have killed if he had gone in with a rock?
Since he was 18 and legally purchased that assault rifle, it is difficult to conclude that the rifle is in any way comparable to a rock.
Clifford Reynolds
Hastings