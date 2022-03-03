Are you up to date on your cancer screenings? Screening saves lives! With cancers of the colon and rectum, finding cancer early means it is preventable, treatable and beatable.
Did you know that colorectal cancer (meaning cancer in the colon or rectum) is the fourth most diagnosed cancer in Nebraska and is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in Nebraska and in the South Heartland health district? In 2018, alone, 946 Nebraskans learned they had colorectal cancer and 355 Nebraskans died due to colorectal cancer.
Colorectal cancer occurs more often in Nebraska than in much of the rest of the nation, but our screening rates aren’t not as good as they could be. In the most recent reports, 68% of Nebraskans and 64% of South Heartland residents were up to date on colorectal cancer screening tests. In Nebraska, we would like to improve our screening rates so that at least 80% of residents are up to date on their screening.
So, to residents of Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster Counties who are age 45 or older, South Heartland urges you to talk to your doctor about getting tested and then keep screening at the recommended times for your continued protection as you age.
Pre-cancerous polyps found early during screening can be removed before becoming cancerous. Cancers found at an early stage can be treated, and this is when the best outcomes are possible. Screening for colorectal cancer saves lives.
Polyps or cancer in the colon or rectum don’t always cause symptoms so, without screening, changes may be taking place that you don’t know about. However, if you begin to notice blood in or on your stool, have stomach pain, aches, cramps that don’t go away or are losing weight without knowing why, this may indicate problems with the colon and should be checked by your medical provider.
The U.S. Preventative Services Task Force recommends regular screening for colorectal cancers. There are several types of screening tests, with the “gold standard” being colonoscopy.
Colonoscopy is a procedure done by the doctor that looks for polyps or cancer in the rectum and the entire colon. Colonoscopy is done every 10 years or as advised by your medical provider.
You decide which screening method is best for you — and remember that the best screening method is the one that gets done! Talk with your medical provider about the benefits and risks of the colonoscopy screening option, as well as your family history, personal risk factors and preferences to help determine which screening test is best for you. If you have certain risk factors, you may need to start screening earlier and be tested more often than other people.
Most insurance plans, including Medicare, help pay for colorectal cancer screening. Check with your health insurance provider for your colorectal cancer screening benefits. If you don’t have insurance that covers colonoscopy, contact the health department for assistance with resources and options for screening.
Many of us, including me, delayed getting our health screenings on time during the pandemic. I had my first colonoscopy when I was 50 and, to stay on track, I should have scheduled another one in 2021. But, like many people, I found reasons not to schedule my colonoscopy anytime during that year (the hospitals were not doing elective procedures, there was high community transmission of COVID, I couldn’t take a day off from work. … It was always something!).
But now, during National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in March 2022, I am fulfilling my promise to myself to prioritize my health and wellness and get back on track. First step: I scheduled a colonoscopy consultation with my doctor. I’m also reviewing other steps I can take to reduce my risk of colorectal cancers.
I encourage you to join me in reviewing all of these steps can you take to lower your risk of these preventable, treatable, beatable cancers:
1. Get screened if you are 45 or older.
2. Eat a diet rich in fruits, vegetables and whole grains from breads, cereals, nuts, and beans.
3. Eat a low-fat diet.
4. Eat foods with folate such as leafy green vegetables. A daily multivitamin containing 0.4 milligrams of folic acid may also be helpful.
5. If you use alcohol, drink only in moderation.
6. If you use tobacco, quit. If you don’t use tobacco, don’t start.
7. Exercise for at least 20 minutes three to four days each week. Moderate exercise such as walking, gardening or climbing steps may help reduce your risk.
8. Talk with your doctor about your specific risk factors and what else you can do to lower your risk.
Don’t put it off! Please join me this month in taking your first step to get screened for colorectal cancer and take measures to lower your risk.
For more information on colorectal cancer, visit The Nebraska Colon Cancer Screening Program website: https://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Colon-Screening.aspx or South Heartland’s website: www.southheartlandhealth.org.
Michele Bever is the executive director for South Heartland District Health Department, serving Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster Counties in Nebraska. She may be reached at 402-462-6211 or toll free at 1-877-238-7595.