Over the past 20 years, the University of Nebraska football team has not been the powerhouse that it once was. It has gone from winning championship after championship and dominating the 1990s to its current state of mediocrity.
The last Husker team to finish high in the rankings was Frank Solich’s 2001 team where it finished eighth.
Let’s look at the last 20 years. There have been no conference championships won and Nebraska has played for a conference title just four times during that span. In 2006, the Huskers lost to Oklahoma 21-7. We all know what happened in 2009: that darned one second that gave Texas the game-winning field goal. In 2010, NU lost again to the Sooners, wasting a 17-point lead and eventually losing 23-20. Then, 2012 was another conference title game — the first for NU in the Big Ten — that most Husker fans would like to forget.
Since then, Nebraska hasn’t been relevant on the football field.
As easy as it is comparing the five coaches the program has had since Tom Osborne left after the 1997 championship season, any true Husker fan that has followed the program knows it has fallen on hard times.
As young as I am — 25 years old — I don’t remember the glory days that a lot of Husker fans would like to go back to. In fact, I was not quite alive two years the last time Nebraska won it all in 1997, and I was three when it last won a conference championship in 1999.
Given my relatively youthful age compared to the lores of Nebraska history, some may wonder where my knowledge comes from.
The answer is that I grew up in a household filled with Husker memories.
As someone who grew up when the internet really started becoming popular, watching YouTube videos of past Husker games, and seeing key games, players, and coaches was an activity I enjoyed. Knowing results of games and some big highlights that happened in that game resulted from that. And watching games that happened before I was born has shown me how far this program has fallen since 1997.
Fans want this program to get back to national prominence, but is that expectation a reality at this time?
The landscape of college football has changed since coach Osborne left the University of Nebraska. Kids today are stronger — the weight room is a huge key — and nutrition and all of the other tangibles in today’s college football have caught up to other programs.
Nebraska was more advanced in those areas for 30 years and that is what made it a dominant force for decades. And yes, the coaches, they speak for themselves on what they did with these athletes.
Since the 1997 championship season, Nebraska has gone through a number of administrative changes.
After the first bowl team that went to the Rose Bowl in 1941, which NU lost to Stanford, times were tough on Nebraska. It had only three winning seasons in the next 20-plus years and zero conference championships with eight different head coaches until Bob Devaney’s arrival in 1962.
Osborne won 255 games in his 25 year tenure as head coach. Since his departure, Nebraska has won a total of 183 games with seven losing seasons between 1998-2020.
Nebraska has been mediocre for 20-plus years. To those that follow Husker football as closely as I do, you might agree the program sat in a decent state with Solich at the helm. The recent retiree from Ohio University had one .500 record in 2002 and otherwise won nine or more games in each of his other five years at Nebraska with a coaching record of 58-19 and 33-15 in conference play.
After the 2002 season, when Bill Byrne left for Texas A&M, Nebraska hired Steve Pederson as its athletic director.
Pederson, who fired Solich after the 2003 season, famously said: “I refuse to let the program gravitate into mediocrity. We won’t surrender the Big 12 to Oklahoma and Texas.”
Nebraska did in fact surrender itself to the Big 12, especially Oklahoma and Texas.
The hiring of Bill Callahan at that time may have been the worst hire in modern Nebraska football history. Callahan had two losing seasons in four years and went 27-22 with a conference record of 15-17.
Bo Pelini brought back some of the old Nebraska traditions. Good, bad or indifferent, Pelini brought Nebraska back to relevance in his seven seasons, going 67-27 and 38-17 in conference play, but never got the program over the bar.
In 2015, Mike Riley replaced Pelini under new A.D. Shawn Eichorst. Riley failed with two losing seasons in his three years with a record of 19-19 and 12-14 in the Big Ten.
That brings us to present day. After being lured back by now departed Bill Moos, Scott Frost is home. But the process of bringing his alma mater back to prominence has been challenging.
Now that NU has Trev Alberts leading the athletic department, and Alberts believes highly in Frost and his leadership to turn this program around, expectations are high in year four.
As it stands now, Frost’s record at Nebraska is 12-20 and 9-17 in the Big Ten.
Nebraska needs stability. NU is on its fifth head football coach since 1998 and is on its sixth athletic director.
When will the revolving door of coaches and athletic directors have its end for a while?
The Nebraska fanbase doesn’t want losing seasons year-in and year-out, but it can’t be forgotten that Nebraska isn’t ahead of the landscape in those intangible aspects of the game anymore.
Most programs took advantage of Boyd Epley’s strength and conditioning program and used it to their advantage. Nebraska hired the first nutritionist, now every program has one.
Nebraska is on the same level playing field as all the other 130-plus programs in the country.
Can Nebraska, under Frost, break out and find a happy medium in 2021?
Winning six games and making a bowl game would be a start. I know that some set the bar at a division championship and a trip to the Big Ten championship, but are those expectations realistic at this point?
If Frost can’t turn this program around, then I wonder who can.
Nebraska has one of the hardest schedules in the country this fall, beginning with conference opponent Illinois on the road Saturday.
The Huskers rehash the Oklahoma rivalry on Sept. 18 and host Ohio State Nov. 6. But no game — perhaps not even weeks two and three against FCS school Fordham and Buffalo, respectively — will be easy.
There are road games at Michigan St. (Sept. 25), Minnesota (Oct. 16), and Wisconsin (Nov. 20). Northwestern (Oct. 2), Michigan (Oct. 9), Purdue (Oct. 30) and Iowa (Nov. 26) come to Lincoln.
A winning season is definitely a possibility. If Nebraska can make a bowl game, it will be their first bowl appearance since the 2016 Music City Bowl, where they lost to Tennessee 38-24.
Can Nebraska finally get out of the bubble of mediocrity? Or will it continue?
Marcus Medcalf is a sports/news writer for the Hastings Tribune. Contact him at mmedcalf@hastingstribune.com.