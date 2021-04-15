“Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” isn’t a perfect comedy, but I still enjoyed it. Admittedly, one of the reasons that I liked it so much is that it is one of the few comedies that doesn’t have superheroes.
Let’s face it. If you looked at a list of the best comedies from the last 10 years, many Marvel movies would top it. That’s not necessarily a slight at Marvel because I love those movies and think the writing is brilliant and often hilarious. It’s just that the age of comedy blockbusters is over, and that’s unfortunate.
Will Ferrell, Jim Carrey and Ben Stiller were megastars, but now they can’t stand up to a funny Thor. Thankfully, some comedians are still fighting to make original comedy films. Kristen Wiig and her writing partner, Annie Mumolo, are two of those comedy warriors. And they’ve taken an “everything and the kitchen sink” approach with their latest film, and I love them for it.
Besides sharing writing duties, these hilarious actresses share the screen as the titular duo, Barb and Star, two silly simpletons from Soft Rock, a fictional Nebraska town. These two high-haired ladies like to chat on a comfy sofa at their Jennifer Convertibles job, eat hot dog soup with their gal pals, and tentatively dance to Shania Twain tunes.
While the duo may look as happy as clams, Star (Wiig) is looking for a new adventure after seeing a friend who returned from Vista Del Mar. After finally convincing Barb (Mumolo) to join her, these two lovable goofballs set out for fun in the sun in Florida. What they don’t know, though, is that there is a nefarious plot forming in the background.
An emotionless albino woman also played by Wiig plans to attack Vista Del Mar with a swarm of mosquitoes after being humiliated there years ago. With the stakes this high, Vista Del Mar needs a pair of heroes, and Barb and Star are happy to oblige.
I thought this movie would just be a silly story of two basic best friends, but I was pleasantly surprised by the over-the-top plot. While watching, I was reminded of “Zoolander,” which featured a goofball friendship and an extreme revenge plot.
“Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” is also similar to the Ben Stiller comedy because it features colorful production design and bizarre humor that mainly works. The natural next step for Barb and Star is to team up with Derek Zoolander and Hansel to save the world. But one can only dream.
While much of the movie has awkward exaggerated Midwestern humor that had me chuckling plenty, some might not like it because it has many sexual references. It’s not graphic on-screen, but some of the dialogue doesn’t leave much to the imagination.
I’ll also admit that you have to open yourself up to this movie to appreciate it fully. If you’re having a bad time within the first 20 minutes, it’s probably not for you. Personally, I was looking for a goofy comedy after a long workday, and this hit the spot.
Its random musical sequences, cutaways, and simpleton humor worked for me, but it may not be everyone’s cup of tea. That said, these two writers need to keep writing original content because I would love to see a spandex-less resurgence of original comedies. There’s nothing quite like laughing with others in a movie theater. Comedy is a community experience, and we need to encourage creators with crazy new ideas like “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.”