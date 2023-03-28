The Republican Party is behind a number of legislative fads sprouting like weeds across the country, and our Nebraska state senators just have to join in.
Among the targets of today’s legislative pet rocks or, more appropriately, fidget spinners, are public schools and gay, trans, and pregnant people.
These bills are aimed not at helping people but at inciting argument and disruption in the name of proving cultural points.
It’s time for some hard common sense here.
Number one: Parents already have plenty of ways to communicate with school administrators and teachers, but micro-managing from the sidelines is not welcomed.
Number two: If you are not dealing personally with gender dysphoria, are not a family member of such a person, or are not a professional working with such a person, butt out. Mind your own business.
Number three: If you are not pregnant, not responsible for a pregnancy, or not a health care professional working with a pregnant person, butt out. Mind your own business.
Culture wars should be fought culturally, not politically.
Culture warriors are experts at this already, selling their values in churches, on billboards, and in all sorts of media.
They should stick with that approach. If you can sell your values that way, so be it.
Forcing your values on people legislatively is bound to backfire and will do more harm than good.