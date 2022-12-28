For all its shortcomings, Hastings, Nebraska, had a fan in my late father.
My dad, who died April 22, spent his final 5 1/2 years in this community. And it turned out to be a fitting final stop.
Dad moved here for me, among other reasons. So you — and he — can thank me later.
But he truly was meant to end up here. Somehow, someway. And now that he's gone, it's a little bit emptier. You understand.
Though, my basement closet housing his left-behind belongings is quite occupied.
Dad lived all over. Born in England, moved to Canada at 13, then Ohio, North Carolina, New York, Minnesota, Colorado, Nebraska.
As the state motto here suggests, it's not for everyone. But it was for my father. The slow life. The Good Life.
We were roommates a short time. I visited often. As his health declined, I became his caretaker.
I was not surprised by his death. His body and mind were ready. I saw his skin grow paler, his joints stiffen. His mind, though, was always sharp.
Dad always told me his father — my grandpa — was the smartest man he'd ever met. Grandpa possessed an eidetic (photographic) memory. Dad's had to have been similar.
Through the calendar months since his passing, I've long sat on the promise that I'd write some endearing tribute.
I don't have those words for you.
And it's not because he's undeserving. It's because there isn't a way for me to enshrine the man, and if there were it wouldn't be through one long-form piece.
Truth is, I write everything for my dad. Even now.
The morning after he died, I explained on social media how my dad loved the sports that didn't get a ton of love.
Sailing. The man knew more about sailing that anyone cared to know.
Cycling. He lived for the Tour de France.
Racing. This one gets more love than the others, but still. F1, NASCAR, whatever. Dad's up at 4 a.m. on a Sunday watching some Grand Prix.
Of course, he loved mainstream sports. He really grew to love volleyball when he moved to Nebraska.
The Big Ten Network became his favorite channel, John Cook's Huskers the excitement of a given weeknight.
That was on top of his reality TV lineup. Lots of cooking shows in there, too, for a man who stopped cooking anything not previously frozen or one-step years ago.
I miss him.
His critiques, concerns. His laugh.
Dad was proud of me. Of my two sisters and his first child, my half-brother. His grandkids, especially.
He made friends easier than most. That's largely why he lasted as long as he did through heart attacks and other health bouts.
The weekend he moved to Hastings in July 2016, he asked me what's to do around here.
I guided him to Motorsports Park Hastings. He came back that day to his apartment saying he'd found a part-time job.
Dad met his last best friend that day in George Anderson.
Through many hot summer days, Dad became a racetrack staple. "Mr. Hospitality," which was only fitting considering he managed a hotel and restaurant as one of his first careers.
He was beloved by many at MPH, thriving as he experienced a full-circle moment. Dad raced cars as a teenager, which I now have the newspaper clippings to back up.
It was the perfect final pit stop in his life, which makes me think to some degree we do all end up where we're supposed to.
My still being here, sans my father, seems to be the right stop for now.
I've found more family here than I thought possible. My dad I know felt the same.
I imagine he's eating all the Goldenrod coffee cake he can handle wherever he may be, Tribune in hand because this place truly became his home.