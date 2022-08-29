Scott Frost tempted fate with his Nebraska team on the verge of a season-opening victory. With momentum in hand, the Huskers’ onside kick attempt early in the third quarter Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, was another critical mistake in an era of them.
As we all witnessed, Nebraska didn’t score again after that cursed moment in its 31-28 loss to Northwestern.
Much of the blame went to that very play, which gave the Wildcats life.
It was just another example in Husker history of a "what if."
As I previewed the documentary "Day By Day: The Rise" last week at Hastings Museum, a theme of missed opportunities or failures in crucial moments became apparent to me.
The two-point try after Jeff Smith’s touchdown run in the 1984 Orange Bowl, Byron Bennett’s field goal soaring wide left in the 1994 Orange Bowl (Bobby Bowden’s Gatorade bath nearly came too soon) … Now, a botched onside kick in a foreign country.
This is Nebraska football.
The documentary, which is the first of two parts, relives the Huskers’ uprising as a national football power.
As Nebraska rose to the top, we learned through the film that it wasn’t always perfect and there were many other glimpses in time where it could have even been more successful than it was.
So what other moments can we think of that might have or did change the course of the program?
How about the 1970s, specifically the Oklahoma years? Tom Osborne’s Huskers couldn’t get by the Sooners.
Osborne allowed Colorado to court him because of it.
What about the 1982 Orange Bowl against Clemson? ’84 Orange Bowl against Miami? What if the Huskers won either of those national championships?
As I’ve watched Nebraska football, especially over the last decade, it’s obvious the program’s direction has swerved for the worse. The culture hasn’t been there, and neither have the wins the fans became so accustomed to through the 1990s — by far the Huskers’ best decade on the gridiron and the last time they were truly relevant.
That decade of relative success, though, followed seven straight losses in bowl games.
We’re now well past that period of Husker history.
It's the Frost era and he has won five times in 26 games decided by one possession. The Huskers were 3-9 last season with eight losses decided by one score.
What if this program just won the games it was supposed to win? Like Saturday’s against Northwestern?
What if last October Nebraska would've defeated Michigan, then ranked No. 9 in the country? Or a ranked Michigan State team a few weeks earlier?
Does that change the narrative of Frost's tenure? Of the Huskers?
One or two wins probably doesn't do that.
Day by day, this team attests to making progress in all facets. The addition of 15 transfers is supposed to be a saving grace.
Year by year, the fan base is consistently let down and stuck with what-ifs.
Let’s ask ourselves this: if Trev Alberts wasn't the athletic director, would Frost still have a job at Nebraska?
Things this year looked promising, but Saturday was a setback. All the new pieces don’t fit quite right yet.
Now with Mark Whipple as the offensive coordinator (already thrown under the bus by Frost), Bryan Applewhite coaching the running backs, Donovan Raiola on offensive line duties, Mickey Joseph working the wide receivers and Bill Busch taking over the special teams, Nebraska is 0-1.
The chance to bring Nebraska out of the darkness is now.
With a more favorable schedule in 2022, the Huskers have a chance to reach a bowl game. That's six wins. Northwestern should have been win No. 1.
If the new pieces do gel, where could this team end up after the Black Friday game at Iowa? Is it the conference championship game? Could it be a bowl game? Will Frost have another season in Lincoln?
The Huskers haven't been to a bowl game since the 2016 Music City Bowl where they lost to Tennessee 38-24.
Making that type of progress is the goal. But what if Nebraska continually doesn't?